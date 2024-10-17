Kazungula border scanners, a nightmare for criminals.

In 2022 Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) procured scanners for the newly built US$259 Kazungula One Stop Border Post.

With enhanced SADC integration, also came the ever present cross border crime.

Authorities have been able to bust a number of migrants and suspicious parcels concealed in secret compartments of trucks, and have been successful in deterring potential criminals.

Since the installation, the scanners according to the BURS Communications Manager Mable Bolele have made controlling of the movement of goods into the country and security management easier.

“The availability of the scanners has made this part of the revenue service’s mandate easier, enabling officers to dedicate more time to assisting customers without compromising on security,” said Bolele.

The Kanzungula One Stop Border Post currently has three types of x-ray scanners.

The baggage scanner is used for personal bags for travellers and small cargo for small businesses.

The small vehicle scanner is custom made for inspection of sedans, SUVs, combis and many other vehicle type within the category.

The third scanner is used to inspect commercial cargo, that is, rigid trucks, containerized cargo, horse and trailer.

Bolele reiterated that the scanners have been extremely helpful in combating cross border crime by detecting goods that have been concealed in large cargos.

“They act as a deterrent to would be offenders. Would be offenders tend to declare goods voluntarily or dump concealed items on the border premises, once they become aware that the scanners are operational,” she said.

According to Bolele, in addition to detecting any secret compartment on the bodies of both horses and trailers, to intercept any undeclared goods, the scanners also save on inspection time as large consignments are inspected quicker and released immediately.

The technology at the border also means that goods are cleared through Customs Management Systems (CMS) which can be accessed by any authorised persons from anywhere in the country.

“CMS offers traders a pre-clearance option which gives BURS time to assess declarations before arrival at the border,” Bolele told The Voice.

She further said once compliant, goods are then cleared and released immediately which ensures that goods move across the border quicker and more efficiently, significantly reducing border waiting costs.

Furthermore, scanner technology has helped to reduce the physical handling of goods by officers.

“Analysing scanner images to clear goods plays an important role in ensuring and protecting the health and safety of officers in terms of handling harmful and hazardous substances,” she said.