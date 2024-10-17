Man dies in bar brawl

A 20-year-old young man who stabbed another man to death during a bar brawl in Molepolole has been remanded in custody.

The suspect, Johane Obakeng from Goo-Mabe ward was arraigned and remanded in custody before Molepolole Magistrates’ court facing a single count of murder.

On September 28th, 2024, Obakeng killed Mmutlana Batlotleng around midnight.

Batlotleng, affectionately known as Mzala on the streets of Molepolole reportedly had a stab wound under the left breast.

Although his relatives who were also at the bar rushed him to the hospital, he was certified dead on arrival at Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Prosecution updated the court that the police were still to record the statements from witnesses.

Obakeng opted to remain silent in court.

His next appearance in court was scheduled for October 15th, 2024.

Meanwhile Mmutlana’s friends and relatives have described him as a loving gentleman who will be remembered for his sense of humour.