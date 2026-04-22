Buckle up!

*Air Botswana braced for turbulence as jet fuel shoots to $210 a barrel

* Analysts warn of ticket hikes as national carrier races to beat fuel squeeze

Since the war in Middles East started, the world has been hit with unprecedented increases in fuel prices.

The effects in Botswana were felt sharply on March 28th, when Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) announced significant increases in petrol, diesel and paraffin.

Now, the aviation sector is also feeling the pinch, with sharply sharply higher and ‌volatile jet fuel prices following disruptions to oil supplies. This week, this publication reached out to the national carrier, Air Botswana, to establish the impact of the fuel surge in its operations.

Air Botswana Head of Public Relations, Communications & Marketing, Malebogo Sesinyi, acknowledged the recent developments in global fuel markets, noting that as consumers of Jet A-1 fuel, the airline continues to monitor the developments closely.

“While fuel costs remain a significant component of airline operations, we are currently doing all we can to limit the impact on our passengers,” she said. “One of the measures we employ is carefully managing where we uplift fuel, with the majority of our uplift taking place in Gaborone, while additional uplift is conducted in certain stations across our network including Cape Town, Harare and Lusaka when operationally necessary.”

Sesinyi further noted that at this stage, the airline’s focus remains on managing costs internally while maintaining reliable operations and protecting the customer experience. “Should fuel price pressures persist over a sustained period, the airline will assess appropriate adjustments where necessary, however any decisions will always be taken with our customers in mind,” she said, noting that at present, Air Botswana’s fleet consists of six aircraft, supporting both domestic and regional operations.

Many airlines around the world have had to take emergency measures to counter the rising cost of fuel, which typically makes up 20-40% of their operating expenses. As of April10th, global jet fuel prices were at $197.83 per barrel while in Africa a barrel was trading at $210.38, according to the S&P Global Energy Jet Fuel Price Monitor.

Approximately 70% of Africa’s jet fuel and kerosene imports come from refineries in the Middle East, transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Although prices dropped by 5.3% last week, further reductions and stability largely depend on the Middle East ceasefire holding. This uncertainty has forced airlines to rethink their priorities in an environment of higher prices and uncertain demand and future.

“In terms of fuel supply, Air Botswana continues to work closely with its suppliers to ensure operational continuity, while actively monitoring global developments that may impact availability,” Sesinyi noted. “Regarding concerns around pricing, Air Botswana continuously evaluates its pricing strategy in line with market conditions, demand, and operational costs. The airline remains committed to offering competitive and value-driven fares while maintaining service quality and reliability,” she added, further emphasizing that the airline has also implemented a lean operational schedule designed to support improved performance.

However, analysts have warned that travellers should expect ticket price rises as the conflict continues. The increase in jet fuel prices reflects the critical role Middle Eastern refineries play in global supplies, with the region meeting 70% of Africa’s jet fuel demand.