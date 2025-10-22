More charges for cop attacker

Trouble seems to follow Kesaobaka Romeo Thebolo wherever he goes.

The 31-year-old, who went viral on Facebook back in July after attacking an on-duty cop, has been hit with two more charges to go with the four he already faces.

He is now accused of reckless driving and driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, adding to on-going cases of stock theft (two), grievous harm and assaulting a police officer.

During his mention before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week, Thebolo asked for all his charges to be compiled on a single charge sheet and presided over by one court.

However, it was explained to him traffic offences are handled by a different court from stock theft and assault cases.

Already surly, this revelation did not improve Thebolo’s mood.

“Is it right for the victim to follow me at prison claiming he wanted to conduct a search on me? The police have also taken my wallet since the case was registered on July 22nd, until now and also there is no progress in the case, my worship think for me on bail,” Thebolo begged.

He was left disappointed once again, as Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi reminded him he had already been denied bail and will be remanded in custody until the finalisation of the matter.

“Maybe the wallet is an exhibit, I can’t order the police to issue an exhibit,” added the magistrate.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor assured court he had tried to return the suspect’s wallet to him in prison that very morning but he refused to take it. Thebolo confirmed this was true, explaining he did not want to be given his things ‘secretly’ in the toilets, but rather in court in front of witnesses.

Court had earlier heard that during the violent confrontation with Constable Molatlhegi Monjwa, Thebolo dropped his wallet containing his identity documents, which assisted the police in identifying him.

He will appear for mention again on 27 October.