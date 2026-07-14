Sesinyi’s sexual harassment trial begins

The trial of former Botswana Football Association (BFA) Vice President and Double Action Ladies Football Club owner Senki Sesinyi began yesterday before the Village Magistrates’ Court, with the prosecution calling its first witness.

BFA Safeguarding Officer Galeboe Gaboeme told the court that the complainant first disclosed the alleged abuse during a safeguarding workshop in July 2023 after a discussion on sexual harassment and grooming in football.

Gaboeme testified that the complainant,who was 18 at the time of the alleged abuse alleged Sesinyi sexually assaulted her after she went to collect toiletries he had promised her as a player at Double Action Ladies.

She said she later referred the complainant to Child and Gender Protection Services and the Botswana Police Service, leading to the opening of the case.

The court also heard that among the promises made to the complainant’s parents, Sesinyi had allegedly promised to help the complainant with arrangements to help her transfer to Gaborone , Buy her a plot and build a two and half house.

During cross-examination, the defence produced a school letter relating to the complainant’s attendance,showing tHowever, Gaboeme told the court she could not say who a reference to “he” in the letter was referring to, as the complainant is female.

The trial was expected to continues today with prosecution calling more witnesses.