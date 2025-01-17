Katlego crowned Miss Tjilenje tje ikalanga

For the second Christmas Day running, the annual Miss Tjilenje Tje Ikalanga beauty pageant brought a special festive sparkle to Zwenshambe village.

Despite a few hiccups in the run-up to the big day, the event, hosted by TruCulture Entertainment, was a resounding success.

Directed and organised by local businesswoman, Eunice Gure, the pageant showcased the beauty, resilience and spirit of the Kalanga people, celebrating their culture, talent and community.

The evening was brought to life by thrilling performances from cultural artists: Nkwita BW, Bantolo, and Tarzolister.

Their vibrant displays of Kalanga music and dance added a real sense of authenticity to proceedings.

On the night, nine exceptional young ladies were crowned across three categories for their unmatched demonstration of intelligence, poise and cultural pride.

The three crowns up for grabs were: Miss TjilenjeTjeIkalanga, Miss Teen TjilenjeTjeIkalanga and Little Miss TjilenjeTjeIkalanga.

The toast of the night was 19-year-old Maitengwe bombshell, Katlego Jotiya who walked away with the biggest crown.

Jotiya was crowned Miss Tjilenje Tje Ikalanga 2024/25, ahead of Kesegofetse Nthobatsang and Amogelang Moatswi who finished as first and second Princess respectively.

The queen was awarded a 100 percent scholarship at Gaborone University College of Law (GUC), to pursue a short course of her choice, public speaking training and beauty therapy classes.

She further received a hamper from Clicks, and P1, 000 cash prize.

The first Princess received a 50 percent scholarship at GUC, public speaking training, and Clicks hampers, while the second princess Moatswi was awarded 25 percent GUC scholarship.

The other contestants in this category received a 10 percent scholarship, to cover tuition only, and will be responsible for their exam fees.

“Katlego, however, graciously declined her scholarship at GUC as she is already pursuing studies elsewhere. This opportunity has been extended to Nthobatsang, who completed Form 5 in 2020. The first Princess is excited to join GUC’s January intake, taking a significant step toward achieving her educational goals,” revealed Gure.

In the Miss Teen battle, University of Botswana (UB) student, Gofaone Bame Choba, 19, swayed her way to the title, flanked by runners-up Gorata Ngaye and Lubu Mvimi.

In the last category, Annitah Talisha Kgatazo from Tutume Primary School was named the fairest of them all, with Mandida Sasha Topler and Refilwe Wanitah Kudwa her princesses.

Choba won P1, 500 cash prize, beauty classes, short courses, public speaking training, and Clicks hampers, while the young Kgatazo pocketed P1, 000 and hampers from Clicks.

Event organiser, Gure said the young ladies will serve as ambassadors for Kalanga culture, inspiring their peers and communities.

“The event was a triumph in celebrating Kalanga culture and empowering young women. It highlighted the importance of education, cultural pride, and community collaboration, leaving a lasting impact on all involved,” she declared, adding the pageant’s success has laid the foundation for similar future events that will continue to inspire, empower and preserve the rich Kalanga heritage.