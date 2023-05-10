Crime in the mosque

Local Muslims expose drug dealing and money laundering at the Mosque

Local members of the Islamic community have accused some of their leaders of using the Mosque as a hub for their drug business and money laundering.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with this publication, three representatives of the concerned local Muslims, Abubaca Basimanebotlhe Sebolao, Kabo Shuaib Raphane and Samuel Pule said that there is a cartel within the Muslim community that has turned their place of worship into a money laundering and drug smuggling channel.

The three said that the drug scheme has ...