Habitual petty thief jailed

A petty thief whose criminal history dates as far back as 2007 will spend the next three of his five-year sentence in jail for breaking into a house and stealing curtains, blankets and a gas cylinder.

Nearly ten years after he broke into a house belonging to Mpho Madzima in Thamaga and stealing the said property, 47-year-old Keorapetse Boyboy Mokgotletsi, was sent back to jail last week by a Molepolole Magistrates court.

Previously on June 22nd, 2007 Mokgotletsi was convicted by the same court for similar offences and he was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

“It’s only that I fail...