Darkness in the cold

The current rotational load shedding by Botswana Power Corporation(BPC) is expected to continue to at least end of this week (Thursday) .

The whole country was hit out by total blackout on Monday following what BPC termed as a possible fault line in the Phokojwe-Matimba 400kv Transmission Line therefore leading to a disturbance in the grid.

The Phokojwe-Matimba is the main line which links Botswana grid with that of South African Power utility ESKOM for imports.

The system disturbance as a result led to loss of power generation at both Morupule A and B power stations in Palapye.

Wh...