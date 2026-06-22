CR7 back in court

Freed on bail, feared convict allegedly strikes again

Nicknamed CR7, Mosimanegape Motlhabaphuti, is becoming as well- known for crime as his famous namesake, Portugal legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is for football.

At the age of 27, the Molepolole native has a feared reputation as a magnet for trouble, with previous convictions for rape and robbery dating back to his mid-teens.

Sentenced to a decade behind bars for robbery in December 2023, Motlhabaphuti later disputed the decision and was set free, released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

His attempts to start a new life in Mogoditshane came undone when he was implicated in the robbery of a male nurse on Saturday 13 June.

Motlhabaphuti, as well as two others still on the run, are said to have used violence to rob the man of his Orange Money Card, allegedly searching him and snatching the card. It is reported they then forced the victim’s girlfriend into their car, drove to a nearby ATM and made her withdraw P1, 500.

Maintaining his innocence, Motlhabaphuti insisted he had nothing to do with the robbery.

“I was just arrested and brought before court, there are CCTV cameras they can be brought here as evidence. I have two years without mentioning for any case, I’m employed in a tyre shop,” he said, urging court to grant him bail.

Warning this would not be a good idea, the Prosecutor, Sergeant Koketso Motshoganetsi protested, “It’s a serious case of robbery where violence was used. Exhibits have not been recovered and we still have to record statements from witnesses, we fear for interference with the witnesses. Accused also has other pending matters before court.”

These pending matters include awaiting trial for a robbery committed on 7 July 2018, when he allegedly attacked a man with an electric choker, making away with his cellphone, passport and P240 cash.

They also include appealing his 30 August 2023 conviction for robbery, for which he was sentenced to ten years.

In December 2023, he received another ten-year sentence, as well as two strokes of the cane, plus a further three years after pleading guilty to burglary and stealing from a dwelling house.

That same month, Motlhabaphuti was hit with yet another ten-year sentence, convicted of the December 2016 rape of a 12-year-old girl, who he abducted from a playground in Borakalalo ward.

It was ruled the jail terms would run concurrently (at the same time), meaning he was to serve a maximum of ten years.

However, despite his other convictions, the habitual offender was given bail when he appealed the first sentence, in what appears to have been an alarming oversight from the authorities.

Safely back in custody, Motlhabaphuti returns to court on 2 July for mention.