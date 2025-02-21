Chippa scores big

‘King Goals’ ties the knot to long-term love

Famous for rattling the back of the net in his playing days, Ecco City Green’s legendary forward, Malepa ‘Chippa’ Boleleang is set to score big again this Valentine’s Day (Feb 14, 2025).

On Friday (Feb 14, 2025), the 42-year-old will mark the day of love in style, tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, the mother of his two kids, Julia Moseki.

The loved-up couple’s traditional wedding takes place on 14 February, while the celebration goes ahead at Riverside Deck on Saturday, in what is sure to be a star-studded affair.

An integral part of the historic title-winning side of 2007, Bolelang terrorized defences up and down the land during his heyday.

Famed for his hot shot, the prolific goal-poacher was nicknamed ‘King Goals’, earning 25 caps with the national team.

Grinning from ear-to-ear, the smitten striker revealed he met his bride-to-be in 2013, describing the encounter as ‘love at first sight’; 12 years later they remain inseparable!

On 25 February 2018 (his birthday of all days!), a year after hanging up his boots, Bolelang was involved in a freak accident which led to his leg being amputated.

When many might have left, Moseki stood by her man!

Bolelang’s ‘happy ending’ is a fitting reward for a legend whose goal-scoring exploits caused joy and jubilation for football fans in the second city.

In the 2005/06 season, Mamoja Diskie’s maiden appearance in the top flight, ‘Chippa’ finished as the league’s Top scorer, firing home 24 times.

The following season, alongside the likes of: Nicholas ‘Mambush’ Matlhare, Mandlaenkosi ‘Sukunyetsa’ Sibanda and Zecco Makafiri, he helped fire Ecco to the Mascom Premier League title.

It remains the only time a team from the north have finished top of the elite division.

Although he did not win the golden boot that season, Bolelang has surely scored big in Moseki.

The legendary Green told Voice Sport February was the ideal time for him to take the plunge and say ‘I do’.

“It’s the month of love but it’s also my birthday month,” he explained, adding that while he would have loved to get married on his b-day, it falls on a Tuesday this year.

“February 14th is still perfect. I’ll never forget our anniversary!” he added with a chuckle.

For her part, a beaming Moseki revealed they first crossed paths one fateful evening when Bolelang was walking home from training.

In typical striker instincts, he shot his shot.

“He hollered at me, and we chatted briefly, now we’re getting married this weekend,” she giggled, summing up 12 years of romance with one simple sentence!

“It is exciting and scary at the same time. But I’m looking forward to it!” Moseki concludes, her eyes alight with the look of love.