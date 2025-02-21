Karate feud intensifies

Minister ready to get involved

Although the fall-out has not officially reached his desk, Minister of Sports, Jacob Kelebeng, confirmed he is well-aware of the ongoing power struggle currently tearing local karate apart – indeed, he’d have to be living under a rock not to realise something was wrong!

The turmoil at Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) centres around efforts by affiliates, led by Keorapetse Mogopodi, to remove President, Mpho Bakwadi and his Executive Committee.

Warning the warring parties to settle their differences, the tough-talking Kelebeng said if the situation isn’t sorted soon, he will personally get involved.

“The issue hasn’t arrived at my office yet, but as a ministry, we act swiftly to prevent escalations. Since this has been raised in mainstream media, if it doesn’t reach my desk soon, I will personally ensure we find a solution,” promised the Minister.

Dating back several years, the behind-the-scenes battles at BOKA are deep-routed, with affiliates regularly raising concerns over the association’s governance.

Key grievances include allegations of financial mismanagement, favoritism in the selection of athletes and coaches, and failure to adhere to constitutional requirements.

Tensions escalated earlier this year when dissatisfied affiliates attempted a coup against the Bakwadi-led administration.

A petition was submitted, listing various allegations, including the executive’s failure to appoint required commissions, withholding audited financial reports for two years, unlawful appointment of coaches, arbitrary termination of members, and disregard for AGM resolutions.

Demanding immediate action, the petitioners argued these issues amounted to a breach of good governance.

However, the coup fell flat as the affiliates failed to secure the required two-thirds majority support from all BOKA affiliates.

Undeterred, Mogopodi and his group remain defiant.

They claim to have given the Bakwadi-led leadership a clear ultimatum: step down by Thursday or they will escalate the matter to Kelebeng.

“The Minister is still new in office and may not be fully aware of what has been happening. We initially wrote to the BNSC Executive Officer and are awaiting a response before consulting the Minister,” revealed one of the masterminds behind the petition.

For his part, Bakwadi emphatically dismissed calls for his resignation.

“There is no way we are stepping down. What Mogopodi and his team are doing is against the constitution, and they should give up. They failed to even gather enough support for their petition,” he asserted, adding BOKA remain focused on preparing for the upcoming Northern and Southern National Karate selections.

“We will not be distracted by disgruntled petty affiliates,” declared Bakwadi.