Soldier fatally shoots girlfriend then takes own life

A 33-year-old Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier reportedly shot his girlfriend to death before taking his own life at Maun’s Newtown ward this morning.

Neighbours and the cousin of the 29-year-old deceased woman were reportedly awakened by the alarming sounds of gunshots, only to discover the lifeless the couple lying dead.

Maun Police Station Commander, Joseph Lepodise, confirmed the incident, stating that the soldier was found dead in his official BDF uniform at the scene.

“What was reported to us is that the soldier was based in Thebephatshwa BDF camp in Kweneng district and he was on a work-related trip in Maun,” explained Lepodise.

Allegedly the soldier sneaked out from duty and went to the girlfried’s place.

“The cousin, aged 40 said she heard what sounded like a gunshot and ran to the neighbour’s and while they were still in a state of panic, they heard another gunshot and ran off to the scene where they found the woman lying on the ground outside the house, bleeding,” Lepodise explained.

He said the relatives immediately called the police before rushing the woman to Maun private hospital where she was unfortunately certified dead upon arrival with injuries to her neck and chest.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the soldier lying inside the house dead. He was on uniform,” further explained Lepodise.

The deceased couple hails from Maun. Their bodies are said to be lying at Letsholathebe memorial hospital mortuary in Maun awaiting post mortem.