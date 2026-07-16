BCP crown battle

*Unity Dow’s pitch for the VP seat

As the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) elective congress fast approaches, attention is increasingly turning to the party’s vice presidency, one of the most hotly contested positions on the ballot.

While party president, Dumelang Saleshando will retain his position unopposed, the battle for his second in command has captured the imagination of the BCP faithful and political observers alike, pitting MPs Unity Dow and Taolo Lucas against each other.

A long-serving legislator and Mother of the House in Parliament, Dow says she is entering the race convinced that the BCP needs experienced, inclusive and steady leadership as it prepares for the future.

This week she spoke to The Voice staffer DANIEL CHIDA Chida about her VP bid, the state of the BCP and whether she believes the party can one day attain state power.

Mother of the House, reflecting on your distinguished career, could you share what first drew you to the BCP and what has kept you anchored to this party over the years?

You are free to call me Mother of the Nation; that is the nickname that seems to be gaining traction. I joined the BCP because I was persuaded that it is committed to constitutional democracy, social justice and accountable leadership. Throughout my public life, whether as a judge, minister or Member of Parliament, I have been guided by principles rather than personalities. The BCP has given me a platform to continue advocating for those principles. What has kept me here is the belief that Botswana deserves a government that places the interests of its people above everything else.

Why have you chosen to contest for the vice-presidency at this coming congress?

I am contesting because I believe the party is at an important stage in its development and I come into this contest with the right set of skills, experiences and strength. We need experienced, steady and inclusive leadership that can strengthen our internal structures while preparing us to govern. As I crisscrossed this country I was strengthened by the consistency of the positive response to my vision and views.

What do you believe you uniquely bring to that role?

I bring experience across different areas of public service, but more importantly, I bring independence of thought, integrity and the ability to build consensus. Leadership is not about dominating others; it is about bringing people together around shared objectives. I have spent my career working with people from different backgrounds and perspectives, and that is a quality our party needs.

You are leading seasoned political heavyweights; how would you characterise your leadership approach with such experienced colleagues?

The experience others bring to our shared leadership is an opportunity, not a problem to be solved. I do not believe leadership is diminished by the strength of those around you. My approach is consultative, respectful and collaborative. Unity comes from ensuring that everyone feels heard while remaining focused on the shared mission. Institutions are stronger than individuals, and our collective success must always come before personal ambition. I have never been threatened by those who co-lead with me.

As a united front, what is the core mandate you and your team are setting out to achieve—both for the party and for the nation—should you be elected?

Our immediate mandate is to build a stronger, more disciplined and election-ready BCP. That means strengthening our structures, improving communication with members and expanding our reach into communities where we must grow.

For Botswana our mission is to present clear policy directions on important issues such as health, education, employment, the economy, land (access and use), migration and the environment. That mission will be anchored on accountable governance, economic opportunities for all people, quality public services, respect for the rule of law and a government that restores public confidence in state institutions.

Beyond the collective vision, how do you personally intend to operate if voted into office, and what will be your immediate priorities and your daily working philosophy?

I intend to be an accessible vice president who listens before acting, and indeed the constitution of the BCP mandates that the vice president lead in policy development. My immediate priorities would be strengthening internal cohesion, supporting constituency structures and ensuring that party organs function effectively and growing the party’s membership. My philosophy is simple: leadership is service. It requires consistency, transparency, hard work and respect for every member, regardless of position.

In your assessment, where are the BCP’s current weaknesses?

Like every political party, we have areas that require improvement. We need stronger grassroots mobilisation, more consistent communication with members and the public, more systematic leadership development for young members and clarity of direction and priorities.

What specific interventions will you champion from day one to address them?

From day one, I would prioritise organisational renewal, regular engagement with party structures and better coordination between national leadership and local branches. We must ensure members feel connected to the party throughout the electoral cycle, not only during campaigns. As a political party we will succeed only if we present sound policies and programmes that resonate with the public.

Have you garnered the necessary backing from your fellow women in the party?

I have received encouraging support from women and men alike, and I am grateful for it. I am confident that many people, both men and women, see my decision to stand as a significant step towards attaining gender parity in political leadership. While women naturally appreciate the importance of greater representation, I have found the call for inclusive leadership is made by both men and women.

There have been public whispers that relations between you and your opponent have become strained, to the point of silence. How would you characterise that relationship today?

My opponent and I are members of the same political family. An election is a contest, and competitions, by their nature, demand robust positioning. That should never be confused with personal hostility. Once the conference has made its decision, we will all have a responsibility to work together for the benefit of the party, and I plan to do exactly that.

How would you describe the overall atmosphere of this campaign so far—has it remained a contest of ideas, or has it veered into toxic territory between the two lobbies?

The overwhelming majority of our members have conducted themselves with maturity and respect. Of course, every campaign attracts moments of heightened emotion and there will always be supporters who can’t be reined in. Whilst social media presents platforms for necessary debates and exchange of ideas, it is not uncommon that it is abused. For my part, I have learnt to ignore abusive cyber bullying. Internal elections should strengthen the party, not divide it. I have consistently encouraged issue-based engagement and respectful debate.

Some political observers interpret your VP bid as a strategic stepping stone toward eventually succeeding President Saleshando. Is that what you are working towards?

I am contesting for the office before us, not the one that may arise in the future. Leadership transitions are governed by the party’s constitution and ultimately by the will of its members. My focus is on serving effectively in the role I am seeking. Speculating about future positions would distract from the task at hand.

Looking further ahead, should the President step aside at any point, would you—given your experience and qualities—consider yourself ready and willing to take up the mantle of party leadership?

One should never seek leadership for its own sake. If, at some future point, circumstances required me to serve and the membership believed I was the right person, I would carefully consider my personal and other circumstances and then make a decision. For now, however, my full attention is on earning the confidence of members as Vice President and helping strengthen the party.

With your hand on the tiller as VP, do you genuinely believe the BCP can position itself as a government-in-waiting and unseat the ruling party in the next general elections?

Certainly! I have absolutely no doubt that the BCP is indeed uniquely positioned to lead this country.

What gives you that confidence?

That confidence does not come from wishful thinking; it comes from the quality of the leadership we are offering to the nation, the value proposition we are presenting, the policy direction we provide, and the growing desire by Batswana for accountable, effective and results-driven leadership. But confidence alone is not enough. We must earn the trust of voters through unity, disciplined organisation, sound policies and sustained engagement with communities. It is exactly that that we are offering to the nation. They don’t call me Mother of the Nation for no reason; it is because there is a recognition that I have over the years gained both skills and experiences, locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, that would be useful at a national level. The team that I lead is unique in many ways. Each member of the team is an expert in her or his field; no two members share a profession. It boasts a geographic spread – both the north and the south are represented – and it boasts gender representation at the very top. It is a team assembled with an eye to transforming the BCP into an election-ready political party.