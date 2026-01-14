New year, new plans

Political parties reposition for 2026 power battles

The Year 2026 is here and political parties are repositioning themselves, some under new leadership while others will be going for their elective congress. The Voice staffer DANIEL CHIDA engages party spokespersons on their political roadmaps for the year ahead.

Mmantlha Sankoloba (BPP)

As the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) enters the New Year, the party says its focus is on renewal, growth and disciplined organisation as a member of the governing coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Secretary General and Acting Publicity and Information Secretary Mmantlha Sankoloba says 2026 marks an important phase in consolidating BCP’s role within the coalition while strengthening the party internally and expanding its national footprint.

“A major highlight of the year will be the 65 Years Celebrations, members commemorating the party’s long-standing contribution to the political and democratic development of our country,” she said.

“This milestone will honour our founders, veterans and loyal members while re-energising the party’s values, ideology and collective vision. The party will officially launch its Five-Year Party Strategy, which will align BPP’s priorities with the broader UDC vision for governance, development and social justice.”

As part of strengthening institutional capacity, Sankoloba says the party will open its Gaborone party office, to improve coordination and visibility, as well as nationwide membership drive targeting youth, women and working communities across urban and rural areas.

Phenyo Butale (AP)

The Alliance for Progressives (AP), says it is gearing up to intensify its nationwide mobilisation while strengthening party structures as part of its role in government.

“Our current priority is a dual-focused strategy to ensure effective governance and clear public communication,” The party’s Secretary General Phenyo Butale says, further noting that the first phase includes capacity-building seminars aimed at equipping members and representatives with skills needed to manage state affairs, implement policy and deliver services competently.

“We want to sharpen our members’ capabilities and capacity on distinct responsibilities inherent in managing state affairs, ensuring our cadres are prepared to implement policy, oversee administration, and deliver services with competence and integrity.

The second focus, he says, is transparent communication of government and party programmes.

“We understand that clarity in conveying the party’s aims, policy targets, rollout plans, and achievements is vital for public trust and successful implementation.To achieve this, we are streamlining our outreach to clearly present the administration’s agenda, using various platforms to ensure citizens receive accurate and accessible information.The cornerstone of our strategy is to fulfill our mandate, strengthen the party’s operational foundation, and maintain a direct, productive dialogue with Batswana,” he said, further revealing that they are preparing to deliver their manifesto promises as outlined in the National Development Plan 12 (NDP 12) and the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP).

Goretetse Kekgonegile (BCP)

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Secretary General is confident that the lime movement is starting the year on a strong footing, with Executive and Central Committee meetings scheduled for January to approve the party’s annual calendar.

He says the party’s Strategy Team will present a five-year strategic plan aimed at boosting national visibility, strengthening organizational capacity and amplifying the party’s voice.

“The BCP will be refreshing leadership through an elective conference scheduled for mid year in Mogoditshane. Holding the UDC government accountable remains our priority,” he said.

Kekgonegile says his party has reiterated its opposition to the establishment of a constitutional court outside a broader constitutional review process and that it has vowed to intensify its anti-corruption stance, including scrutiny of governance, economic management and democratic integrity. “The BCP mandate as a government in-waiting providing checks and balances, will be escalated in its anti corruption fight, fight against destabilising democracy by UDC through purchase of opposition leaders by “posts or lucrative offers” , money laundering schemes such as Citizenship by Investment, collapse of the economy and health sector.”

Ame Makoba (BDP)

The Executive Secretary of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has described 2026 as a year of reconstruction for his party, following its first full year in opposition after losing power in 2024 and subsequent by-election defeats.

“First up will be a retreat on 28 February 2026 held under the theme ‘Reconstruction after the storm: Empowering Structures to revive the spirit of self reliance and unity of purpose.’ The retreat will bring together party veterans, elders, former MPs, regional leaders, to mention a few.”

Makoba says the party will also embark on a constitutional review process, likely transforming its Youth and Women’s Wings into fully fledged leagues.

“BDP will also focus more on public policy development following the creation of Portfolio Committees that are based on Vision 2036 thematic areas. The public can look forward to more public debate from the BDP as we aim to continue being of service to Batswana in our role as an opposition Party.”

Of paramount importance, Makoba says, BDP will continue with its peace-building and reconciliation efforts, following the rescinding of expulsions, including that of former president Seretse Khama Ian Khama, with expectations that more members will return as the party rebuilds.