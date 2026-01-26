Madigele resigns from BDP

Former Minister of Health and member of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Central Committee, Dr Alfred Madigele has resigned from the party.

Madigele, who lost the BDP primary elections to Christian Greef at Gaborone Bonnington South constituency before winning as an additional member of the party’s central committee, resigned on Wednesday.

In a brief interview with this publication, the former Member of Parliament(MP) for Mmathethe/Molapowabojang constituency exclusively revealed that his focus is now on his business and family.

“I am taking this time to focus on my business and family. I want a break from politics hence the decision I took. I am highly appreciative of the time I was allowed to serve the organisation in various capacities,” he said.

He further added that his decision was not rushed as he took time to consult his close family members. “This decision was not made in a day,” he noted.

Dr. Madigele is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Madigele Clinics, medical centres that provide private health care. He also has interests in the hospitality industry, owning a lodge called The Dream Catcher.

He served as an MP from 2014 to 2019 when he lost primary elections to current area MP and Acting Minister of Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti.

Dikoloti later left the BDP to contest as an independent candidate towards the 2024 elections.

BDP Executive Secretary, Ame Makoba, confirmed Madigele’s exit and wished all those leaving the party the best in future undertakings.

“Membership of the BDP is voluntary and it is a heavy responsibility. Those who cannot bear it are free to offload. We thank our beloved former members and wish them the best in future undertakings,” added Makoba.

Since losing elections the BDP has been hit by mass resignations of members including those who once held higher positions in governance or within the party.

Some party members resigned from their party positions immediately after elections, leaving former President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his deputy, Slumber Tsogwane running the party with a skeletal staff.