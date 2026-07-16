Motshegwa cracks the whip

Minister demands an end to GCC chaos

Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, this week delivered a stinging rebuke to the Gaborone City Council (GCC), admonishing its members to set aside personal vendettas and refocus on their core mandate.

His address came hot on the heels of a failed motion of no confidence against GCC Mayor Oarabile Motlaleng that was tabled by independent councillor Tshenolo Palai.

Motshegwa reminded the civic leaders that the reputation of any institution rises or falls on the conduct of its leadership, a remark that landed with heavy silence in a room all too familiar with the council’s recent spiral of infighting.

Of late dramatic scenes have played out at GCC, initially with the Mayor locking the Deputy Town Clerk out of her office, seizing her keys, and delivering them to the Permanent Secretary. As if that was not enough a public spat ensued between Motlaleng and the Town Clerk Daniel Katjiontjwa himself, which led to his transfer from the council to the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.

Motshegwa further firmly reminded the councilors that they are duty-bound to lead by example as they are a reflection of the government of the day. “Persistent public disagreements erode the confidence of our citizens, the business community, and the very fabric of local governance,” he said.

The Minister noted with concern that across the country, the public is growing increasingly alarmed by the quality of leadership in local authorities, where internal squabbles have come to overshadow the duties for which councillors were elected. “Our focus must be fixed on development, service delivery, job creation, and poverty eradication, not on unaccountability, disunity, indiscipline, and a council bereft of leaders,” he charged.

Motshegwa called for dialogue conducted far from the public eye, urging councilors to resolve their differences. “Here, in this house, I expect you to serve the people. No one owns this council, I say no one, because it belongs to the people.”

The minister’s address drew a rare commanding silence, a stark departure from the usual loud sessions punctuated by shouted interjections, points of order, procedure and calls for clarity. He further seized the moment, turning to matters of institutional discipline and offered a firm lecture on proper communication channels for aggrieved staff. “Councillors, Deputy Mayor and the Mayor report to me while, Deputy Town Clerk and Town Clerk reports to the Permanent Secretary. Other members of staff you know your line of communication. Let me make this unequivocally clear, so that there is never again any confusion,” he clarified.