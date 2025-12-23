Cabinet report card

Ministers under the microscope as Parliament breaks

Parliament will go into recess this week with a mixed scorecard for Cabinet, as some ministers rise to the occasion while others continue to struggle under the weight of expectation.

In this edition, The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA zooms in on those he considers standout performers so far, while University of Botswana academic and political analyst Master Mfundisi offers his own assessment of key figures within President Duma Boko’s administration.

Phenyo Butale- Minister of International Relations

Phenyo Butale has brought a distinctive blend of principle and pragmatism to Botswana’s foreign affairs agenda. So far, the approach appears steady. His ambition to position Botswana as a more assertive player on the global stage is well founded.

Under the UDC government, Botswana has shown a clear-eyed understanding of geopolitical shifts, including the risks posed by a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House and an increasingly multipolar world shaped by the EU, Russia, China and India. Butale is determined to attract investment despite these uncertainties, with a particular focus on opening new markets in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The task ahead is formidable. Time will tell whether he can also persuade the United Kingdom to soften its immigration stance towards Botswana.

Since his appointment, he has also brought a sharp emphasis on Economic Diplomacy as his ministry’s contribution to the UDC government’s transformation agenda.

Pursuant to this, he has led a number of charm offensive missions to various countries and his exploits have been impressive, leading to some of the investors he courted, signing MOUs with the Government of Botswana.

Moeti Mohwasa- Minister of State President, Defence and Security

Truth be told, Mohwasa has emerged as the de facto vice president—ever present, calculating and cautious.

His measured and inoffensive political style should not be mistaken for weakness; he is the BNF vice president for a reason. He runs the ministry much like his boss does, an approach that can feel reassuring in a country that has not forgotten how the previous administration operated.

But that soothing demeanour should not be confused with effectiveness. His ministry urgently needs deep reform.

The UDC government’s decision to dissolve the Ministry of Defence and absorb it into the Office of the President was a major miscalculation, leaving Mohwasa in charge of a bloated and overly powerful ministry that makes it difficult to meaningfully assess his competence. He also does not have background information on Defence.

Mohwasa, along with the UDC, will face harsh judgment next year if he fails to unbundle the ministry and grant real independence to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime.

He also carries the heavy responsibility of reforming state media and ensuring it enjoys the editorial independence the public deserves. The task ahead is substantial—and unavoidable.

Onneetse Ramogapi- Water and Human Settlement

Despite lacking traceable advanced education credentials, the MP for Palapye has quietly stood out as one of the administration’s surprise performers.

He may have started on shaky ground, but Ramogapi redeemed himself through decisive leadership in the controversial Bonno Housing Project.

Another quality that sets him apart from the rest is his decision to take firm steps to clean up inefficiencies at the Botswana Housing Corporation.

His main challenge, however, remains water delivery, a crisis affecting communities nationwide.

Encouragingly, he has repeatedly mentioned this is where his current focus lies.

Noah Salakae- Public Works and Infrastructure

He may be facing many corruption allegations from roads tenders but he has remained focused in ensuring that projects are completed.

A notable example is the A3 road which is progressing well. That said, the mess at Botswana Railways continues to cast a long shadow over his tenure.

Ending the deepening crisis will require decisive leadership and a clear break from perceptions of favouritism.

This is Salakae’s moment to assert authority and restore confidence.

ANALYST’S VIEW

University of Botswana academic and political analyst, Master Mfundisi questioned the omission of several ministers including retired Major General Pius Mokgware, Minister Wynter Mmolotsi and Minister Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, from our initial list.

He further singled out Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, as one of the most efficient and effective leaders in government, attributing his performance to strong trade union roots that have shaped his leadership character.

“Qualities that shape his effective leadership are inter alia, vision, proficiency, organisational capacity, political operator, emotional intelligence, and cognitive skills,” he said, noting that Motshegwa has been a rising star in the UDC government. “He is an effective communicator.

In addition, he possesses the capacity to forge a team and motivate it to perform superbly at all times. He is a critical thinker who has developed in his ministry a culture of excellence. Furthermore, the minister is a skilled political operator imbued with political adeptness.”

Mfundidi further described Motshegwa as a self disciplined cadre of the BNF and UDC formations.

“Moreover, he is a visionary leader with big dreams for the ministry and beyond. He is also imbued with cognitive skills, hence his ability to process information and advice proffered to him with greater effectiveness. Lastly, he is emotionally intelligent, possessing both intra-personal and interpersonal relational skills,” he said.

Based on these qualities, Mfundisi ranked the ministers mentioned on our list as follows: Phenyo Butale, Noah Salakae, Moeti Mohwasa, and Onneetse Ramogapi.