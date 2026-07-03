BCP firebrand seeks another term

Long before he walked the corridors of Parliament, Goretetse Kekgonegile was already in the trenches of labour movements serving as the President of Botswana Landboards and Local Authorities Workers Union (BLLAHWU) and later serving as Publicity Secretary of Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU).

The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA sat down with Member of Parliament for Maun East who is also seeking another term as Secretary General for Botswana Congress Party (BCP) under ‘Team Taolo’ contesting against Emmanuel Maite of ‘Team Unity’.

What is the one defining moment that captures your political career?

It’s definitely the moments where we had to draw a line in the sand to protect the party’s integrity and core values. True leadership isn’t tested when the sun is shining and everyone cheering but during quiet, difficult moments when standing by your convictions.

What did you take from your expulsion from the Umbrella for Democratic Change?

It reaffirmed a fundamental truth for me. Positions and titles are temporary but principles are permanent. I have absolute zero regrets about standing firm with the BCP and defending our organisational identity.

You are defending your seat as party SG, what have you achieved during your tenure?

I assumed office at a very difficult time for our party. We had just experienced major political changes, including the end of our participation in the UDC, constituency delimitation, ward demarcation, and the enormous task of reorganising the party structures. Resources were limited and expectations were high. Despite these challenges, we successfully rebuilt and stabilised the party. We conducted primary elections across the country, prepared for and contested the General Elections, and emerged as the Official Opposition with 15 Members of Parliament and 125 Councillors. More importantly, we preserved the integrity, independence and organisational capacity of the BCP. I am proud that we did not merely survive; we remained standing and competitive.

Some critics argue that the Secretariat could have done more, what is your take on that?

I genuinely welcome constructive feedback, it keeps us sharp but context is everything. Under this Secretariat’s watch, we successfully executed nationwide primary elections, prepped our candidates, managed a massive national campaign and stabilised structures across the country. There is always room for improvement and the track record speaks for itself.

You set some personal goals when you assumed office. Did you achieve them?

Yes, although some goals remain work in progress because building a political organisation is a continuous process. My priorities were to stabilise the Secretariat, strengthen structures, improve communication, maintain party cohesion, and ensure the BCP remained electorally competitive despite the difficult environment. While no leader achieves everything, I believe we made significant progress. The party remained functional, democratic processes were upheld, elections were conducted successfully, and our representation in Parliament and local government provides a strong foundation for the future.

What has been the most challenging thing about being and MP?

Balancing national responsibilities with constituency obligations has been demanding. As Secretary General, you are responsible for coordinating party structures across the country, while as an MP you must remain accessible and responsive to your constituents. The most difficult period was managing the transition after major political realignments while ensuring that members remained motivated and focused on the future. However, challenges are part of leadership, and I believe they have made me stronger and more experienced.

Coming into this campaign, you are facing seasoned politicians. How do you fancy your chances?

I have great respect for everyone who has offered themselves for leadership. Internal democracy is strength, not a weakness. My confidence comes from my record, not from personalities. Members will judge us based on our contribution, our commitment, our vision and our ability to lead the party into the next phase. I trust the wisdom of the membership.

How do you see your lobby performing?

We are encouraged by the support we are receiving across the country. Our team represents both experience and renewal. We have leaders who have guided the party through difficult periods and younger leaders who bring fresh energy and ideas. Ultimately, the decision belongs to members, but we believe our message of protecting our gains and preparing for government resonates strongly with the membership.

What would you say are your strengths and weaknesses?

My greatest strength is my commitment to principle. Throughout my political journey, whether in the labour movement, Parliament or party leadership, I have always tried to stand for what I believe is right, even when it was difficult. I am also resilient and able to remain focused during challenging times. Like any leader, I have weaknesses. Sometimes I focus intensely on organizational work and may not always communicate enough about what has been achieved. Leadership is a learning process and I continue to improve every day.

It has come to our attention that the campaign has divided the party. Can you elaborate?

I do not believe the party is divided. What we are seeing is a vibrant democratic contest. Members have different preferences, which is natural in any democratic organisation. What is important is that after the congress we unite behind the elected leadership and focus on the bigger task of strengthening the BCP and preparing to govern Botswana. Our opponents are not within the party; our challenge is building a better future for the country.

The recent Tati by-election loss has been cited as an example where people campaigned for lobbies rather than the candidate. What is your view?

Every election teaches lessons. It would be simplistic to attribute any result to a single factor. What is important is that we honestly assess our performance, learn from our experiences and improve. The BCP has always grown through self-reflection and continuous improvement. Our focus should be on strengthening the party and supporting all our candidates wholeheartedly.

Why should members vote for you again?

Members should vote for me because I have demonstrated commitment, loyalty and resilience during one of the most difficult periods in our party’s history. I did not inherit a settled environment. I inherited a party undergoing significant change and uncertainty. Together with many dedicated comrades, we navigated those challenges and emerged stronger.

Now that the foundation has been secured, I believe my experience, institutional memory and understanding of the party’s challenges place me in a strong position to help lead the next phase of growth and preparation for government.

As MP for Maun East, what have been your achievements?

My role has been to ensure that the concerns of Maun East are represented effectively in Parliament while advocating for development and improved service delivery. I have remained accessible to constituents, raised issues affecting the people of Maun East, and worked consistently to ensure that their voices are heard at the national level. Public service is a continuous responsibility, and I remain committed to advancing the interests of the constituency.

Lastly, sell your team to our readers.

Our team is built around one simple idea: Protecting Our Gains, Preparing for Government. We combine experience, stability, renewal and competence. We have leaders who stood firm during difficult times and who understand the sacrifices that built this party. We also have capable leaders who bring fresh perspectives and energy. Our agenda is focused on strengthening structures from the ward level, improving resource mobilisation, enhancing communication, upholding internal democracy, and preparing the BCP for the responsibilities of government. We are not asking members to start over. We are asking them to build on what has already been achieved and take the party into its next phase of growth and success.