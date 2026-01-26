I want the top job

Councillor Koko eyes BCP’s presidency

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Councillor for Selemela ward under the Gaborone South constituency, Jackson Koko has expressed his ambition to one day become president of the BCP.

The 40-year-old former spokesperson of the BCP Youth League and a University of Botswana graduate in Economics and Political Science, says his experience and political journey have prepared him enough to face the challenges that come with the higher office.

The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the outspoken councilor, who spent three years studying the BCP before officially joining the lime movement in 2004, inspired by the leadership and politics of Dumelang Saleshando.

You rose to become the BCPYL spokesperson. How was the experience?

My reign as BCPYL spokesperson was a political initiation. That’s where I truly learned a lot about the organisation, its culture and its leadership. I did my best; some still use me as reference for a quintessential Youth Spokesperson. I raised the issues that leadership was petrifying of touching and contributed immensely to BCP pulling out of the UDC, a decision I still avow was correct. We should have never joined UDC in the first place. However, I also made a lot of enemies, experienced systematic sabotage, was frustrated by some leaders and even almost resigned from the party. I can confidently say, I became the politician I am thanks to my tenure as BCPYL spokesperson.

After losing 2019, you were visibly devastated, what brought you back stronger?

Well, Barack Obama lost his first election for the state senate seat of Illinois and rose to become President of the United States. I hope losing in 2019 will have a similar trajectory. The 2019 election was my initiation at electioneering. The experience I gleaned from that defeat propelled me to victory in 2024. I learned the political dynamics of elections. I was armed and ready in 2024. I ran a unique campaign which simply hoodwinked my opponents. It was time to win. I was not losing this one.

How has your journey been at GCC?

GCC has been a terribly frustrating experience. You get to such positions armed with alacrity to enforce change and bring tangible developments to our people only to realise that as a councillor you don’t even have a budget for your ward. The CCP funds are wholly controlled by the area MP. Botswana needs a decentralization law to grant local authorities real power and authority. As it stands, councillors are just glorified Ward Development Committee chairpersons. It’s very frustrating. But I’m hopeful as the decentralization bill is looming.

What motions have you brought to the house?

I brought a motion, in line with the government’s Human Rights posture, seeking GCC to allow beneficiaries of the orphan and destitute program to be given the right to purchase food baskets at their preferred stores. The aim was to preserve their dignity and also a consumer is rational. The motion passed. In the December sitting we did not finish, so my motion which read: “That the annual constituency development allocations of P10 million for each of Gaborone’s five constituencies be consolidated into a single pooled fund amounting to P50 million per financial year and such pooled P50 million annual allocation be directed to one constituency per financial year, on a rotational basis, so that each constituency receives a consolidated allocation once in every five-year Council term,” will be heard in the impending Special Full Council.

Do councilors vote along party lines?

Yes, most of the time. The UDC caucus uses their huge majority to accept or reject any motion. That’s just one of the evils of democracy. Only the sex workers rights motion divided them.

What is your assessment of our current opposition?

The future of opposition politics lies in coalition government. Opposition parties cannot ignore the pervasive wave of coalition governments in Southern Africa. It is high time the BCP recognises the BDP as an opposition party.

How about the ruling party?

The UDC is a party still pinching itself every morning trying to ascertain if indeed it is in power. It is early days and they are yet to settle. Unfortunately for them they are a minority government and only have four years until decision 2029. I however believe they have the intentions to do well; the problem is they are going about it the wrong way. Throwing money at problems is not a panacea for development.

What are your political ambitions?

I want to run for the BCP presidency in 2026. But I will make a decision around April as I still have some health issues to deal with. BCP is my culture; it is my way of life.