‘BDP betrayed me!’

The wounded ‘lion’ roars again with new pride

One of the biggest catches from the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) recent invasion of Maun was Reaboka Mbulawa.

Regarded as a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) stalwart in the area, the former North West District Council Chairman’s decision to turn his back on the Red machine came as quite the shocker.

The prominent businessman, who turned 50 earlier this year, takes The Voice’s FRANCINAH BAAITSE through his move and why he saw fit to join the Botswana National Front (BNF)…

You were recognised as an influential figure in the BDP, having served as its Regional Chairperson; which of domkrag’s founding principles do you feel have been most compromised, compelling you to leave?

The party moved away from genuine internal democracy toward selective favouritism. Before my move, only selective democracy was practiced for favourite friends. The party had dramatically derailed from fundamental democratic principles. I cannot stay where merit and service to the people are sidelined. We got to a point where there was no democratic process but outright selective democracy where only bootlicking and friends to favourites were tolerated in favour of hardworking members. I have a serious distaste for injustice, especially one that goes against the aspirations of the masses.

What was the hardest part of defecting from your long-time political home and what support system allowed you to take this leap?

Leaving a long-time home and accepting the personal and financial costs was the hardest. My family, especially my wife and my community gave me the strength to make the move. It’s a nightmare and sleepless nights but once a decision is made, it is bold and decisive. I am a lion, a brave heart with absolutely nothing to fear but God. My wife is my pillar of strength. I am untouchable because she believes in me and I confide in her. I have a tough lady besides me, so Lord knows I can move mountains If I so wish.

What do you say to those who question the timing of your move, and suggest your move was driven by personal ambition rather than any ideological conviction?

People can have opinions, my reasons have been public and principled. Apart from huge debts of over P3 million that they left me with after pouring personal resources into building the North West Region and preparing myself for a primary election and general elections that I was barred from, the injustice was extraordinary and unbearable. My decision to move on was driven by how the party treated hardworking members and the communities. I serve not for personal enrichment; I still service their debts up to now. It doesn’t take rocket science to guess how that feels. Unlike most of them, this is hard earned money rather that looted cash. The feeling doesn’t settle when I am still settling loans and debts created on their behalf.

‘Looted cash’ – are you suggesting some in BDP leadership are thieves?

We have on record seen things that points to that; wealth that’s unexplainable for a salaried person. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out a simple lifestyle audit, so yes not all but some were very questionable people.

Why did you choose UDC?

UDC unites parties including the BNF – which I am now a life member – around a people-centred approach that matches my record and priorities. It offers the best platform to put constituents first. For me that’s all I ever asked for, just peace of mind. So I chose BNF first because I believe in their people-centred ideology. Follow my legacy and you’d understand why they call me ‘the people’s lion’. For me it has always been people first.

Which UDC policy resonated with you as being superior to the BDP’s?

It’s commitment to inclusive multi-ethnic representation and people-first governance that focuses on ordinary citizens, that resonates with me. The multinational front is a core principle. I am nothing if the people don’t get a priority. It always has to be about my people.

How has your welcome into UDC been so far? Have you been assigned any specific role or mandate within your new political home?

I’ve been welcomed as a volunteer leader. In the Moreomaoto by-election, I helped with candidate roll-out and voter mobilisation, organising transport and coordinated where it mattered most. At the launch I was one of the rally speakers. Our collective efforts made sure we win a ward that was historically untouchable. I was tasked with bringing 31 voters from Maun and one in Mababe, sponsored their transportation and management of their election participation. In an election where the margin is too small, any number is pivotal. Therefore the coordination and corporation was of paramount significance and I thank my comrades for believing in my ability. More of such will come in handy in the future. It’s more of volunteering and knowing my purpose than anything else.

Given the history of coalition politics in Botswana, are you confident in the long-term unity and stability of the UDC?

Yes. I have seen constructive coalition cooperation. The leadership contribute by building consensus, bridging differences and focusing on common goals. I have seen the coalition in action and the unity and cooperation for a purpose in two elections while I was part of the processes. This is way bigger than what I have seen in the BDP. There is no rule of thumb in the determination that a coalition could collapse; actually it might just be way better than walking it alone, for if you want to go far you need company. UDC is youth driven and modern in its approach, it resonates with the current generation and that’s hard currency and a bankable in the political sense.

What impact do you believe your decision will have in your home region and constituency in terms of shifting BDP support towards UDC?

I bring strong grassroots trust in Maun East and Ngamiland. My priority is to translate that trust into support for policies that benefit our people, especially in the tourism sector, a field that I am passionate about. Being one of the local tourism ambassadors for and on behalf of my community, I drive the Ngamiland narrative and you just can’t ignore the Tau brand.

Didn’t that Tau (lion) brand once land you in trouble, with some accusing you of undermining the Batawana royalty name!

There wasn’t any trouble, Tau is a common name and for me a nickname that I later branded. There were some delusional people who tried to use it for cheap political propaganda but it just didn’t stop the people from calling me what they preferred. In fact my Chief, who is also one of my favourite distant cousins as my uncles are also his uncles, calls me Ren Tau. You’d never hear Kgosi Tawana call me anything else but Ren Tau. We have always been great brothers who share nothing but respect and love. So those delusional people can continue being who they want to be because they are entitled to their illusion. Nothing moves me, as I am nothing but genuine and respectful as always.

What is your ultimate goal within UDC, are you looking to stand as a Parliamentary candidate in the next general elections?

My goal is simple: help win elections and serve the people. If the party needs me to stand, I am ready to do so, otherwise why would I still be here!

If you could give one piece of advice to BDP leadership today, what would it be?

Pause, reflect and rebuild. Restore internal democracy, reconnect with citizens and allow the party to renew itself; in all honesty, that’s the only path back to relevance. I was that black sheep that they casted and overlooked when my approach was futuristic, probably ‘the DGB kind of approach’ to political relevance. In fact at the moment I don’t think the old snake has shed off the skin yet, I see the same old tricks being applied in the past two by-elections they just lost. My take is it’s going to take decades for them to wait, watch and learn. The tricks to the game have long changed and if one is still left in the shadows, that’s unfortunate for my former comrades. I tasted both worlds and I can advise them they are still left in the ice age politically!