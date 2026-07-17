From activist to politician

*Machete rejects coalition short-cuts

From civil society boardrooms to the frontline of party politics, Olebile Machete has quietly built a reputation as one of the opposition Botswana Congress Party’s (BCP) sharpest strategists.

The former Chairperson of the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (BOCONGO) now seeks to become the next BCP Publicity Secretary, where he hopes to shape the party’s message ahead of the 2029 General Election.

Machete is widely credited by party insiders for driving Team Taolo’s energetic media campaign, and he believes BCP needs to focus less on political theatrics and more on convincing Batswana it is ready to govern.

The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA, caught up with the man who is aiming to unseat Greg Kelebonye during BCP’s elective conference on Monday.

Why did you choose the BCP over other political parties?

The BCP 2014 Manifesto (READY TO LEAD) completely sold me on the party. The BCP’s ideological clarity and ability to rise above the noise were very attractive features that made the decision easy for me. The party’s policy on beneficiation remains a key attribute of its political identity. When I joined the party, I believed in its capability to steer the country away from the imminent destructive path it was on.

What will be your main role in case you win?

My role specifically will be to sell that machinery and build public confidence in the feasibility of a BCP Government in 2029 and beyond. Anything else is secondary unless directed by our principals being the members.

Looking back at your BOCONGO leadership, what single achievement are you most proud of?

I championed discourse around analysis on the national budget from a social development view point which led to engagements with even the Ministry of Finance. The result was inclusion of Civil Society Organizations in several strategic platforms to advance their constituents interests in their broad sense; whether people with disability, children, young people, or other vulnerable populations. I specifically became involved in strategic platforms such as the Reference Group for National Transformation, Technical Working Group for National Development 12, and several Technical platforms for legislative and policy development. That experience has given me a bird-eye-view on the country’s development landscape and what needs to be done. That is critical to any political formation, especially one that is in pole position to win state power. At the national level, I was involved with sponsoring legislative interventions such as the raising of age of consent of sex from 16 to 18 years which I worked closely with then Specially Elected Member of Parliament Bogolo Kenewendo. But two things will forever remain close to my heart; Our collective intervention in dealing with detention of asylum seekers at the Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants. I came to know about the heart wrenching predicament in 2018 and immediately made a decision that such inhuman and degrading treatment cannot be permissible in a democratic society. I held on firm and eventually saw almost 100 families being released from Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants to the Dukwi Refugee Camp.

Why should delegates place their confidence in you as Publicity Secretary?

Leadership is ultimately about trust. Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving the BCP in different capacities from the grassroots in Bobirwa, to Strategy and Publicity, and in supporting our national election campaigns. Every responsibility entrusted to me has reinforced my commitment to this movement. I do not present myself as someone who has all the answers but as someone who listens, learns and works with others to build lasting solutions. I believe in disciplined communication, collective leadership and principled politics. The BCP is entering a defining chapter in its history. We have rebuilt, we have regained momentum and we have positioned ourselves as a credible alternative government. The task before us now is to earn even greater public confidence as we prepare for 2029. If delegates entrust me with another term as Publicity Secretary, they will be choosing continuity where it matters, innovation where it is needed, and an unwavering commitment to building a BCP that is ready not only to campaign, but to govern.

Are we going to see you working with other opposition parties to take state power?

Victory proved that unifying political parties for the sake of attaining state power may appear convenient at face value, but comes with disastrous consequences for our people. The UDC offers an excellent case study.

How?

It is clear that the need to balance interests of contracting parties is holding the country at ransom in some instances. So, for me, the starting point of uniting parties should be redefining the minimum program and it should not be driven by the desire to unseat a ruling party. That is unsustainable for both the party, the country, and our people. My tenure as Publicity Secretary will not be about pursuit of convenient ways of getting into government but will be underpinned by a commitment to build an organization that is ready to lead the country out of its current state and steer it through the inevitable unchartered waters of the next chapter of our economic development.