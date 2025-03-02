A deadly boost

*Duo die after dinking sexually enhancing concoction

*Third man remains in hospital

Dreaming of a wild weekend, two men endured painful deaths instead, after drinking a concoction meant to help their libido and boost their sexual prowess.

A third man remains hospitalized after sipping the potent, homemade brew, designed to give long-lasting erections.

The unfortunate incident took place in Kaputura settlement on the outskirts of Shakawe on Friday afternoon (Feb 7, 2025).

In a brief interview, Acting Shakawe Station Commander, Babinang Banohi explained the middle-aged men boiled traditional herbs and happily sipped the potion – something they had done before.

However, things took a tragic turn later in the day, when one of the drinkers developed diarrhea and started vomiting violently.

He was rushed to the JP Kavindama Hospital in Shakawe but passed away the following afternoon.

“We received a report on Saturday from a 50-year-old man that his 43-year-old brother has died after drinking a mixture of traditional herbs. The deceased’s family and the police decided to follow up on his friends and found them in a bad state as well. They were also rushed to the hospital,” revealed Banohi.

Sadly, the second man, aged 45, could not be saved and died in hospital on Monday morning.

“It appears it was not their first time drinking the medicine. They heard about it from somewhere and have been taking it; we suspect that this time around they had an overdose,” continued Banohi, adding the deadly concoction has been sent to the Forensic lab for testing.

“We are yet to receive the toxicology report on the medicine,” the top cop told The Voice on Wednesday.

Banohi pleaded with men to avoid taking drinks that have not been tested and proven safe for consumption, all in the name of enhancing sexual performance.

“If you suspect that you have a problem sexually, seek proper medical attention instead of drinking homemade concoctions that you do not even know the contents of,” he advised.

After being taken to Maun for postmortem on Friday (Feb 14, 2025) the two men were returned to their families and are expected to be laid to rest over the weekend.

anohi.