Rage of shame

*Disgraced cop shoots colleague before taking own life in missing funds probe

Martinsdrift Police Station was thrown into chaos amid scenes of violence and disappointment this week when Station Commander, Moses Morolong, 55, shot and wounded his colleague, Senior Superintendent David Dalton Mangoyi, before turning the gun on himself.

New details of the incident that occurred on Tuesday (Feb 18, 2025) reveal that Superintendent Morolong was under investigation for possible embezzlement at the time of the deadly shooting.

Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner Near Bagali, confirmed the fatal shooting in a telephone interview with The Voice.

According to Bagali Morolong used a service pistol to fire shots at Mangoyi before fleeing.

“A massive manhunt was launched, unfortunately his lifeless body was later found in the car, and it appears he had committed suicide using the same gun,” he said.

Although Bagali could not get into the finer details of what could have led to the deadly shooting, The Voice has been reliably informed that on the fateful day, an Internal Affairs team from Gaborone conducted an audit on the armory and financial books.

“The Station Commander failed to account for a missing revenue book, and told the auditing team that he might have left it at the Revenue Office in Mahalapye,” The Voice learnt.

According to the source, Morolong was then given time to recollect his thoughts, while the auditing team went for a lunch break at KwaNokeng Restaurant.

The Voice was reliably informed that the deceased then went into the armory and ordered a junior officer to open the gun safe where he then retrieved a pistol and ammunition.

When Mangoyi and another officer returned from their lunch break, Superintended Moses opened fire on them, one shot hitting Mangoyi on the thigh.

According to the source, with everyone taking cover, he targeted Mangoyi who was running for his dear life. He eventually caught up with him as he reached the Palapye/Martinsdrift border road.

“Mangoyi fell to the ground. He then fired two point blank shots at him whilst still on the ground, peppering him with bullets on the thigh and buttocks,” The Voice learnt.

Superintend Morolong then left his colleague lying in a pool of blood on the ground, with onlookers mouths agape, and headed back to the office where he took a police Land Cruiser vehicle and drove away.

Later that afternoon, he was found in Lerala village lying face down in a pool of blood next to the Land Cruiser, and a service pistol still in his hand.

According to a witness Morolong was bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound at the back of the head.