Violent man dies in scuffle with cop

A violent man from Gakgatla’s Kgosing ward met his end in a scuffle with a police officer who was trying to arrest him last Saturday morning.

Kgotlayame Simola’s final altercation began after he allegedly visited his ex-girlfriend, demanding she come to his house to clean for him.

When they got to Simola’s house, he allegedly assaulted the woman prompting her to flee and tell her daughter about the ordeal.

Later during the fateful day on September 7th, 2024, the woman went to her sister’s place next to Delkom Bar in Gakgatla village.

When she noticed Simola was at the bar, she feared he might attack her again and she reported the situation to the police.

Constable Rehentse Moiseraele attended to the report, but the situation escalated as Simola allegedly started hurling insults at him and threatening everyone around including the police officer.

He is also said to have brandished a knife threatening to stab Constable Moiseraele.

When the officer tried to leave, Simola is said to have continued to harass him preventing him from leaving until some local men helped by escorting the Moiseraele home.

The men then borrowed the officer’s car to return to the bar for some food, but they had to deal with Simola again as he forced his way into the car and refused to leave.

Things spiralled out of control when the police officer tried to get his car back as Simola allegedly slapped him, sparking a prolonged brawl that left witnesses too terrified to intervene.

Constable Moiseraele is said to have attempted to subdue Simola by holding him back by the neck, and in the struggle, Simola was allegedly throttled to death.

Botswana Police Service Public Relation Officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, confirmed the incident, noting that the suspect had become aggressive and resisted arrest, leading to the fatal confrontation. “Upon confrontation, the suspect became aggressive, resisting arrest, and a knife was involved. That’s all I can share for now,” said Motube.

Simola who had a pending murder case in Gaborone was buried on Saturday.

During the burial, Kgosi Lenyeletse Moshapa of Gakgatla described Simola as a troublesome man known for fighting and being difficult to control.