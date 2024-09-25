Boyfriend denies GBV attack in court

A dramatic scene unfolded in court this week as a man accused of gender-based violence (GBV) adamantly denied accusations of stabbing his girlfriend during a heated argument at Matopi village last weekend.

Bongani Dube, 34, an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe denied stabbing Tsholofelo Molaodi, instead claiming the mother of his child fell and hit her head against the wall.

The alleged attack, which took place on Saturday morning at Malebatawa ward, left Molaodi with two stab wounds to the head, reportedly inflicted by a table knife.

Dube dismissed the stabbing allegations as untrue, telling the court that his girlfriend had been drinking when she fell and knocked her head against the wall.

Police officers who attended to the scene discovered that Dube also entered the country illegally, adding to his legal troubles.

Dube now faces two charges being, unlawful wounding and illegally entering the country.

After the charges were read out, the State Prosecutor Chilume Mpena told court the investigations were still at an initial stage and that the complainant had not yet recorded the statements due to her hospitalisation.

“This matter is classified as gender-based Violence which is a worrisome issue in the country. We plead that the accused person be remanded in custody,” Mpena pleaded.

For his part, Dube pointed an accusing finger at his girlfriend who is also the mother to his child.

He said her girlfriend arrived home drunk and when he asked her where their child was, she lost her balance and fell, bumping her head on the wall. “I plead that I be granted bail as I am the one taking care of my child,” pleaded Dube.

Despite his pleas for bail, the court was unmoved, remanding Dube in custody until his next court appearance on October 10th.