Man drowns during church baptism

A 57- year-old man of Mogaung ward in Moshupa tragically drowned in Mosope River on Sunday afternoon during a church baptism ceremony.

What was meant to be a memorable spiritual celebration turned into a nightmare when 23 members of the New African Baptist, led by their pastor, gathered at the river.

It is alleged that during the ceremony, four members of the congregation slipped into the deeper part of the river.

The pastor is said to have, in a heroic attempt, managed to save three of them, but the fourth man tragically disappeared beneath the water.

The incident was reported to the police who managed to retrieve the man’s lifeless body with the assistance of scuba divers from police Special Support Group (SSG).

Assistant Superintendent Onkgomoditse Sekaba-Masala of Moshupa police confirmed the drowning incident. “The incident occurred in the same river, but at a different spot from where five children drowned in January 2022,” briefly revealed the police chief.