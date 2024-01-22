Thieves get 10 years for five goats

Two Zimbabwean men, 30-year-old Changelani Ncube and 27-year-old Thobelani Mpengisi, faced the harsh reality of a 10-year prison sentence last Tuesday after being found guilty of stealing five goats in Francistown.

Their illicit activities, involving stealing goats and selling them, came to an end following a police tip-off on October 19th.

The arrests were made after the duo stole two goats from Leagile Keagile of Monarch location.

Subsequently, another charge of stock theft was added when it was discovered that they were responsible for four missing goats belonging to Isaac Sesinyi.

During the investigation, the perpetrators led the police to Dumela Industrial, where they had buried the heads and skins of the stolen goats.

In court, they claimed to have forgotten the identity of the buyers and asserted that it was their first venture into illegal activities.

Before sentencing, Ncube, a native of Cholocho, appealed for leniency, expressing remorse and citing his responsibilities of caring for his mother in Zimbabwe.

He acknowledged his mistake, stating, “I have been in Botswana for five years, and it was my first time stealing. I ask for forgiveness.”

Similarly, Mpengisi from Bambadzi pleaded for mercy, emphasizing that it was his first arrest.

He expressed regret for his actions and sought forgiveness from the goat owners present in court.

Despite their pleas, Magistrate Tshepo Magetse emphasized the prevalence of stock theft cases in the country.

He handed down a one-year jail sentence for illegal entry into the country and an additional 10 years for the stock theft charges.

Magetse clarified that the convicts have the right to appeal at the High Court.