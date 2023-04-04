The race begins

BDP Stalwarts jostle for constituencies

An interesting battle for constituencies is brewing within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). Some of the senior party members and Specially Elected Members of Parliament have already raised their hands showing interest in contesting for parliamentary seats.

Although the BDP Spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse could not be drawn into discussing the allegations doing rounds because his party writ has not been issued yet, The Voice Staffer, Daniel Chida has managed to identify some of the notable faces that will be contesting.

Gaborone Bonningto...