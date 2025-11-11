Moswaane, Kgafela elbowed out

BPP leadership reportedly ‘culling’ dissidents

Two Botswana People’s Party (BPP) Members of Parliament and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Cabinet members have been kicked out of their party’s Central Committee.

Specially elected MP and Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, has been relieved of her position as BPP Chairperson. Mokoka, who was tasked by President Duma Gideon Boko to transform the country’s education sector, has now been relegated to an ordinary member of the party.

In a similar move, BPP Secretary for Political Education and Campaign Strategy, Ignatius Moswaane, has also been removed from the party’s Central Committee.

According to sources, the BPP leadership had grown frustrated with the Francistown legislator’s insistence that the party should hold its congress before the end of the year.

“Moswaane was ready for this congress. He had already mobilized and spent a lot of resources in his quest to become the next BPP President,” said a source close to the development.

The fiery MP was also reportedly cautioned for overstepping his authority and encroaching on the duties of the recently appointed party spokesperson, Mmantlha Sankoloba.

An insider described Moswaane as a volatile legislator who should be kept far from the UDC’s governing body.

“Moswaane as BPP President would mean he sits in the UDC National Executive Committee (NEC), possibly as Chairman something no one in the UDC is comfortable with,” the source said.

The insider added that many initially thought the maverick MP would be content with his Cabinet appointment.

“Now it appears he wants more,” the source said.

Mokoka, on the other hand, reportedly sealed her own fate by failing to attend three consecutive Central Committee meetings, a direct violation of the party constitution.

The Minister, whose popularity within the party is said to be waning, is expected to make way for Sankoloba, who insiders claim is being groomed for party leadership.

Mokoka has also been accused of neglecting her party duties, focusing instead on her ministerial duties, something that apparently did not sit well with Party President Motlatsi Molapisi.

Efforts to get clarification from the party spokesperson were unsuccessful. Although she acknowledged receiving our inquiry, Sankoloba was unable to respond to the three questions sent to her before print time.

“Go busy. (It’s hectic). I’m going into a meeting, and I can’t promise I’ll be able to respond to your questions. If I can, I will, if not, I’ll respond tomorrow,” Sankoloba said in a brief interview before her meeting.