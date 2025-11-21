UDC invade Maun

*Ruling party set to welcome new members on Saturday

*Some influential people will be joining UDC- Mbulawa

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is set to cement its influence in the North West region this weekend as President Duma Boko, prepares to welcome new members in Maun.

The event, slated for an open space next to Park View Hotel, is being framed as the final political consequence of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s handling of its internal affairs last year in Maun East constituency.

The centerpiece of the event is the official induction of prominent businessman and former BDP Regional Chairperson, Reaboka Mbulawa, who is dramatically crossing the floor to join the UDC under its contracting member, the Botswana National Front (BNF).

According to UDC and BNF Regional Chairperson, Limit Banyatsang, they are expecting a staggering turnout.

“I did receive confirmation this morning that President Boko will do the welcome and since this is a UDC event, all UDC leadership is expected to be present at the occasion,” Banyatsang confirmed on Monday.

He estimates the UDC expects to welcome between 1 000 to 2 000 new members, with the overwhelming majority defecting from the former ruling BDP.

Mbulawa, who unsuccessfully contested under the BDP in previous terms before being controversially barred from the Maun East race at the eleventh hour last year, resigned from BDP in December 2024, citing deep disappointment and a sense of injustice from the party’s leadership.

The mass resignations are also linked to BDP’s internal bickering and apparent injustices, especially in Maun East.

Although BDP has denied any massive resignations post October 2024 general elections, approximately 1,500 BDP members are said to have voluntarily defected to the UDC, with strong numbers coming from key wards in Maun East such as Gxhabara-Dikgatlho, Boseja-Matshwane, and Somelo.

Many of these individuals according to Banyatsang are Mbulawa’s direct supporters who have decided to follow his political lead.

“Many have taken the decision to follow him to his new political home because they believe he has great potential as a leader.”

Mbulawa has since gained popularity for his extensive philanthropy, which includes providing stable fly relief for cattle farmers, building bridges after the 2010 floods, donating medical supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak, supporting local VDCs and generously extending a giving hand to some local schools.

Reached for comment, Mbulawa confirmed the gravity of the shift but remained coy about revealing any prominent names that have shifted allegiance.

“We have very high profile people most of whom don’t want to be mentioned yet, but I can tell you we have over 10 big Maun businessmen who joined the BNF/UDC and wouldn’t want to be publicly mentioned yet,” Mbulawa noted.

He concluded with an assertive warning to the political establishment: “However, I personally believe in being an open-minded independent thinker with integrity and honesty… I guarantee you, it’s just a matter of time, Maun will never be the same.”