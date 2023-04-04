AP/BDP in early showdown

Ousted WDC Chair cries political interference

In what could be a dress rehearsal for the 2024 General elections battle between Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the Francistown South Constituency, a Ward Development Committee Chairperson has been unceremoniously dislodged from his position.

Somerset Extension WDC Chairperson, Simisani Ramaotwana's membership was terminated with immediate effect on March 15th by the office of the Town Clerk.

In the termination letter, Ramaotwana of the AP is accused of misconduct by using the name of WDC to ...