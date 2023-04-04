AP/BDP in early showdown

You May Also Like
Politics
BDP Stalwarts jostle for constituencies An interesting battle for constituencies is brewing within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). Some of the senior party members...
News
P23 million allocated for road maintenance The City of Francistown's new Town Clerk, Stephen Motlogelwa, has hit the ground running to improve the city's...
News
Woman dies on the way to save friend in car accident Kutlwano police in Francistown are investigating a tragic incident in which a 37-year-old...
News
Following heavy criticism from the public on President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s continued international trips, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has come out to defend his boss...
News
Ramokgwebana Councillor queries veterinary checkpoint name Late last year, Ramokgwebana Councillor, Godfrey Smile tabled a motion asking the Department of Veterinary Services why the...
News
Body hidden by shallow, cloudy water Little girl trips over body, alerts adult A birthday party hosted by Rio-De-Teb Amusement Centre at Lions Club...
News
Man accuses Deputy Speaker of taking his granddaughter 'That man kidnapped and killed my grandson!' - Moathodi National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pono ‘PPP’ Moathodi...