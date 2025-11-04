UDC’s secret weapon

Modise promises to retain UDC seat in Kgalagadi South

As the Kgalagadi South by-elections draw closer, we continue to profile political candidates who will appear on the ballot.

This week The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to Umbrella For Democratic Change candidate, Tokyo Modise.

A long time BNF stalwart, Modise rose to prominence as Private Secretary to the late Minister and Member of Parliament, Dr. Micus Chimbombi.

Before joining active politics, the Tsabon- born candidate worked as a teacher for 29 years.

What influenced you to join active politics?

Back in 2001 I met Cadbury’s Managing Director during the Chappies Little league competitions and he was impressed by my negotiations and advocacy for fairness in sports and distribution of resources. He then openly encouraged me to join politics to represent my community. Later, a village elder Andrias Mock Ntau, together with the late Dr. Chimbombi approached me and convinced me to serve as his Private Secretary and that brought me even closer to political leadership.

Why did you decide to stand in this by-election under the UDC banner?

I raised my hand to represent the constituency as people on the ground were encouraging me. They were approaching daily asking me to represent them. Four of us expressed interest, but when the BNF central committee called us to consider a consensus, my colleagues agreed with the majority to let me be their representative.

How was the issue resolved?

The other candidates declared their support to the central committee.

Are those members supportive in your campaign?

Yes they do, they are part of my campaign committee and have been working tirelessly on the ground. I cannot do this alone and do appreciate their support a lot.

Do you have what it takes to retain the constituency to UDC?

From the look of things I am much appreciated because I always get compliments when doing house to house campaigns or running other errands in the constituency. I am a former member of Botswana Teachers Union and they too have declared their support, so I am positive that I will do well.

How close were you with the late Dr Chimbombi?

He used to assign me on important issues such as land, citizenship and employment matters which showed the trust he had in me. It also helped me to grow. Our relationship was mutual and his loss was a personal blow.

How is the competition from BDP and BCP?

The competition is fair but the decision will be taken by electorates on the day. I am positive that we will be victorious with a big margin.

Why should people of Kgalagadi South vote for you?

They should vote for me so I can continue driving development priorities- improved roads, poverty reduction, better education and health services, in line with the UDC manifesto and the NDP 12.

What are the main challenges in this area?

Poor health facilities and services, low academic performance by our schools, poverty, high unemployment, inadequate water supply and inadequate access roads.

How is the campaign atmosphere?

It is very positive and people have been attending our rallies in large numbers. The BNF National Organising Secretary, Johannes Motsamai and campaign manager, Ntau are handling our strategies.

Has voter enthusiasm for the UDC changed?

Some voters’ energy is low because the expectation was to have every manifesto promise delivered instantly. But UDC members and some from other parties remain committed. Negative energy is normal in politics, what matters are the results.

What is your parting shot?

Election results indicate voter confidence. I firmly believe that the UDC government is the solution to the needs of our country.