From humble beginnings

Ookeditse recounts his political journey and the battles still to come.

One of the youngest Members of Parliament to come from the Nata/Gweta Constituency, Lawrence Ookeditse, has lived through a journey defined by grit and survival.

Growing up in a rural Mosetse village, he attended junior secondary school in Dukwi and later Shashe Senior School as a boarding student. He vividly recalls riding the night train to the capital city to process an application for enrollment at the University of Botswana, a testament that would ultimately shape his determination.

In this interview, he talks to The Voice staffer BAME PIET about his political journey.

Kindly tell us about your upbringing.

Yes, I grew up in Mosetse and born of a father who would ensure that we had something to eat even though he worked a meager job of night watch man at a local school. My mother was also a house wife but never sitting at home idle, she was selling stuff in the streets, from compound to compound transporting them on her head and I also did the same. That’s how I learned the life of hustle. I went to Mosetse Primary School, then Dukwi Junior Secondary School, and the Shashe Senior Secondary School.

What was your journey like from rural Botswana to studying at the University of Botswana?

In 2003 I came to Gaborone on overnight train to submit my tertiary education application and then went back home. So, I got admitted at the University of Botswana and studied Social Sciences around 2004 and did my Barchelor of Arts Degree in Political Sciences, then Masters International Relations, and enrolled for PHD at Stellenbosch University in Financial Flows Across Borders. I also did some work for newspapers like Mmegi where I was a columnist and commenting on socio, economic and political issues. At some point I was employed by Population Services International (PSI) as a research coordinator and also did some work for a number of organizations to do some research work for them.

I started playing football at a young age and when I came to Gaborone I played for UB Hawks as a goal keeper. I was just about to be signed by Prisons XI when the coach Stanley Mwanga was looking for my Blue Book and my coach opposed the idea and wanted me to focus on academics. I would not be where I am right now and I thank him for that. My original dream was to go deep into academics, be a professor and teach, and be an analyst.

What sparked your entry into politics, and why did you choose the BDP?

To this day, my father still doesn’t believe me when I tell him that when I was doing Form Four I stole two pamphlets from his briefcase, the documents which I read and memorised from then. During my studies I wrote some analysis for the media, and some people painted me as biased towards the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). So I said to myself, why not join BDP since everybody says I am biased towards them. I got involved in BDP communications department, doing some campaign messages, communications etc and we built these brands, and took over at former President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi’s office.

You previously worked closely with former President Masisi. What went wrong in that relationship?

I left when Roselyin died. Prior to that, there was a grand betrayal after we took the Presidency of the country in April 2018, and what shocked us is that the guy who was our friend started persecuting almost all of us who were with him, and when he does it he doesn’t come to you to say you have wronged me this way. You ask him is there a problem, he says no, there is no problem, unbeknown to some of us, that he was having a fight with his predecessor for whatever the issue was. And I didn’t even know what the issue was.

Can you expand on what happened next?

Part of my problem was that I shared an office with Roselyn, but Roselyn had left to join BPF. I think that may have led to my problems with Masisi because he seemed to have problems with them, but I didn’t know what the problem was. However, to his credit, he offered my previous job as director of research at Ministry of Youth, but I had other priorities because I wanted to go to Parliament. My experience with civil servants taught me that good ideas are set aside and never implemented. I don’t know if that may also have contributed to the rift between us.

How did the passing of Roselyn Panzirah-Matshome affect your career?

Then Roselyin dies and I say to Masisi, Roselyn is late can you please go to the family and condole with them, or write a letter to them. He never did, he never responded to that. At that in time, for me was if you are going to fight another person even in death, then you are not the person I want to be with or to lead me. I went back to consult my family and friends and resolved to leave the party. I knew what lay ahead of me after that decision. I knew that I was going back to survival mode and persecution. Then in 2023, when I was working at UB and I had my contract terminated without any valid reasons. Two more people were kicked out for their association with me and I was in financial mess, my assets were auctioned.

Tell us about your trouble with DIS.

I was taken into custody at Sebele detention centre in August 2023. I said to one of the agents, Slim, who was so arrogant and said to him ‘nothing lasts forever’. I lectured a bit of history to him and in not long he was in trouble with his employer. I feel for him but I hope he has learnt. I spoke with Brigadier Magosi just before the 2024 general elections and asked him why he was unable to control his agents. He said, he was in Zambia and that he told his boys to release us. I told him it was wrong for his men to visit us at 12am, armed with guns, to effect an arrest. Being member of BPF was a crime and I was arrested on accusations of leaking a letter to some WhatsApp groups, but I knew nothing about the letter. They only brought back my phones later, without any apology. I still don’t understand what kind of person Masisi is but I still respect him.

Did you meet Masisi after the 2024 elections?

Yeah, I met the former President, and these were his words – “Congratulations, go raya gore le tlaa boela ko party-ng because motho yo le neng le sa mmatle o tsamaile. He seems oblivious of his contribution to the fallout between us.

What are your views on BPF wars and where will it end?

We had many fights with the founding president of the party, Biggie Butale. He wanted to work with the BDP and we wanted to work with the UDC and it’s been a rollercoaster ride of the BPF. I believe that we can take this party further. I look into the laws that are changing, I look at the attitude and look at President Boko and he is different from Masisi. He is the kind of leader who can make mistakes, but not the kind of guy who can go out and hurt other people. That’s why I agreed when they approached me to be in their cabinet, after I consulted my constituents. When we were persecuted the UDC stood with us, when Khama was persecuted the UDC stood with us – they are our friends. But if the BPF says ‘No to joining the UDC’, I will oblige.

NB: A few days after Ookeditse entered into a deal with Mephato Reatile, former BDF commander Gaolathe Galebotswe announced that he is the legitimate president of BPF