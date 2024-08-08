Tatisiding terror

Horror details revealed in young brothers’ triple-murder

Harrowing details of the final moments of the three young brothers brutally slain in Tatisiding were revealed in Francistown High Court on July 30th.

Sitting in stunned silence, court listened in horror as it was heard how police arrived at the family’s home early on Wednesday 17 July, to find the children’s grandmother, Baganetsi France soaked in blood, cradling the dead bodies of two of her grandchildren.

As well as her terrible emotional trauma, the 58-year-old was badly wounded, stabbed below her breast, allegedly by her own son, Boikanyo ‘Teddy’ France – the man suspected of slaughtering his three boys.

Taking to the stand in front of a packed court on Tuesday, Assistant Investigating Officer, Jane Ketlogetswe revealed Baganetsi overheard the youngest child, eight-year-old Kayden Botshelo crying in fright.

“She went out the house to the two-roomed dwelling where the boys stayed with their father, to see what was happening. The door was unlocked,” said Ketlogetswe, adding it was around 6 in the morning.

According to the Detective Constable, when the granny entered, she discovered her son in the act of killing Kayden.

“He was cutting the boy’s throat. She asked him what he was doing but he didn’t answer; breathing heavily, he continued cutting the throat,” stated the top cop.

In the confusion that followed, the little lad somehow found the strength to stumble to his grandmother for help. Attempting to protect the badly bleeding boy, Baganetsi was stabbed for her bravery.

Injured, she instructed her grandson to seek help from a tenant in the yard.

“When the tenant came, the old woman told him to go inside and check on the other two boys. Instead he ran to the neighbour, who arrived with a blanket and they covered the bodies,” said Ketlogetswe.

Although the post-mortem results are still to be released, all three kids suffered cuts to the throat. They were rushed to the hospital but certified dead by a doctor upon arrival.

After fleeing the scene, despite an extensive manhunt involving 60 police officers, with the search taking place day and night, on land and in the air, the accused managed to evade the law for a week.

“He was arrested at around 8pm the following Wednesday. We got a call from one, Peter Moyo, also known as ‘Mapere’, informing us he had the suspect in his custody,” disclosed the policewoman.

The Assistant IO further told court that when questioned, France distanced himself from the atrocity, telling the police he believed his boys were still alive.

She also disclosed that on 15 July, two days before the murders, France was briefly detained after the children’s mother, Tlholego Botshelo reported him for intimidation.

The grieving woman is currently under police protection at a special shelter.

“We haven’t been able to take her statement. When we tried, she became very upset, started crying and was unable to continue,” said Ketlogetswe, adding the police were yet to locate the murder weapon.

Botshelo’s safety, as well as the suspected killer’s mother, were at the heart of Prosecutor, Moffat Dick’s argument for denying France bail.

“She (Baganatsi) is our key witness. The accused has already shown he has no fear of the law; setting him free will put her in danger,” insisted Dick.

He further pointed out it would set a bad precedent for court to release a suspected child-killer back into society so soon after his alleged crime.

“Emotions are already high, considering a similar incident occurred in Monarch recently,” added Dick, referring to the father who allegedly murdered his two baby girls in Francistown on 6 July.

After an hour-long adjournment, when court reconvened, Chief Magistrate, Game Mooketsi denied France bail, ruling he would remain locked up until the matter is committed to High Court for trial.

Whisked away in the police van, the cries of ‘satan’ ringing out from angry onlookers, the suspected triple child killer will return to court on 13 August for mention.

Meanwhile, the brothers: Andile, 13, Katlego, 10, and Kayden were laid to rest in their home village of Tamasane on Sunday.