Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Soldier remanded for threat to kill

By

Published

ACCUSED: Kobe

A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier was this week remanded in custody pending bail ruling after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend’s new lover.

Appearing before Molepolole Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi, 37-year-old Letlhogonolo Kobe, is said to have on March 13th, 2023 at Lekgwapheng ward, threatened Nico Saulo by uttering the words “lwa ntlwaela lona ke tsile go le bolaya ke etla ke ya go tsaya sengwe’’ meaning you take me for granted I am going to kill you, I will be back I’m going to collect something.

When asked to provide clarity on the charge, the police main...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.