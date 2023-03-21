Soldier remanded for threat to kill

A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier was this week remanded in custody pending bail ruling after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend’s new lover.

Appearing before Molepolole Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi, 37-year-old Letlhogonolo Kobe, is said to have on March 13th, 2023 at Lekgwapheng ward, threatened Nico Saulo by uttering the words “lwa ntlwaela lona ke tsile go le bolaya ke etla ke ya go tsaya sengwe’’ meaning you take me for granted I am going to kill you, I will be back I’m going to collect something.

When asked to provide clarity on the charge, the police main...