I’m sorry, I was drunk

*Chobe Council Chair slaps MP’s aide after political banter

*He must be charged and fined for assault — MP Mapulanga

Chobe District Council Chairperson Johane Chenjekwa has found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons after allegedly slapping a man during a heated political exchange at a popular drinking spot in Kasane.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councilor, better known for his measured contributions in council, is accused of losing his temper during political banter and slapping Ofentse Khwese, an employee in the office of Chobe Member of Parliament, Simasiku Oscar Mapulanga.

Khwese later took to Facebook to recount the incident, condemning the alleged assault and calling for political tolerance.

Speaking to The Voice on Monday afternoon, Khwese said he was enjoying a few drinks at the popular Savannah Lifestyle when he got into a political exchange with some of Chenjekwa’s supporters.

“One of the guys said to me, ‘In 2029, re a go le ja ka Chenjekwa’ (we’re voting for Chenjekwa as the new MP), to which I responded, ‘Let’s wait for 2029 then’,” Khwese told The Voice.

According to Khwese, the political banter soon turned personal when he found himself in an exchange with Chenjekwa.

“He’s my brother, and we used to be really close. He wanted to know why these days I seem a bit distant, or why I never check on him like I used to,” he said.

Khwese said the Council Chairperson then asked whether he was afraid of him.

He said he answered in the negative, a response that allegedly earned him a right-handed slap across the face.

“It came as a shock to me. Luckily, a police patrol car was nearby and I hailed them down, but he could not be arrested because he apparently has immunity,” said Khwese.

Khwese said while he was recording a statement with the police, Chenjekwa was allowed to leave and only returned to the station after the intervention of the MP and the Station Commander.

According to Khwese, Chenjekwa admitted that he had been in the wrong and blamed the incident on having had one too many drinks.

“He apologised, and I accepted his apology. Like I’ve already said, this is someone I personally know and respect,” said Khwese.

Acting Station Commander Assistant Superintendent Dimakatso Pheto confirmed the incident but said the two men had decided to make peace and move on.

“No case has been opened,” she said.

But for MP Mapulanga, that should not have been the end of the matter.

The MP believes Chenjekwa should have been charged and fined for assault.

“He admitted that he was in the wrong and apologised. That’s assault. Violence should never be sanitised based on who committed it. It’s a slap today, tomorrow he kills another person,” Mapulanga said.

“People in positions of power should never be shielded when they’re in the wrong. The Chairperson should have been charged and fined,” he insisted.

Contacted by The Voice, Chenjekwa declined to comment on the allegations and referred all questions to Khwese.

“He has said his side of the story. I prefer not to discuss my side with the media,” was all he was prepared to say.