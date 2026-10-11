Arrest warrant issued over P2,000 bribery allegation

Maun Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Public Prosecutor Thandi Poloko after she failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has announced.

According to a press release issued on Friday this week, October 9, 2026, by DCEC Public Relations Officer Nlayidzi Force Gambule, Chief Magistrate Reuben Sebetela recently ordered Poloko’s arrest after her non-appearance in court.

Poloko faces a single count of corruption contrary to Section 25 (1), as read with Section 36 of the Corruption and Economic Crime Act (Cap 08:05) of the Laws of Botswana.

The state alleges that on or around March 11, 2024, while employed as a public prosecutor at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Maun, Poloko solicited and accepted a bribe of P2,000.00 from one Kemang Kapinga.

The cash consideration was allegedly an inducement or reward for Poloko to withhold reinstating a criminal case against Kapinga over a drunken driving charge.

The criminal matter had previously been withdrawn without prejudice before the Maun Magistrate’s Court, a matter directly within Poloko’s official duties as a public officer.

Following her failure to show up, the court has adjourned the matter to October 22, 2026, in the morning, when she is scheduled to be brought in for formal arraignment.