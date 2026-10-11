He tried to rape me!

Teen girl remanded for murder of alleged rapist

A teenage girl is facing a murder charge after allegedly bashing a 44-year-old man, who she claims tried to rape her, over the head with an axe handle and a metal rod.

The gruesome incident occurred at Ngwaphiri lands, on the outskirts of Jwaneng, last Thursday (1st October) around 1000hrs.

During questioning, the accused killer, 19-year-old Irene Motswakwa reportedly told the cops the deceased Lawrence Guvheya attempted to rape her and had been harassing her the whole night.

In a brief interview, Jwaneng acting Station Commander, Thabologo Bojosi told The Voice that after the bloody fallout, the suspect went to inform her neighbours, who in turn alerted the police.

He revealed the victim, who was Zimbabwean, and the suspect were drinking potent traditional brew, Power, at a neighbour’s place accompanied by two others.

“The other two reportedly left, leaving the suspect and the deceased behind. According to the accused, they had a misunderstanding, and the man tried raping her. She ended up assaulting him with an axe handle and a metal rod,” explained Assistant Superintendent Bojosi.

After receiving the report, the boys in blue hurried to the crime scene, where they found the deceased lying motionless on the ground in a sea of blood and brain tissue, his skull broken.

He was taken to Jwaneng Mine Hospital but certified dead by a doctor on arrival.

Arraigned before Jwaneng Magistrates Court on Monday, Motswakwa was remanded in custody, where the teen will remain until at least 5 November—the date of her next mention.

Police later discovered Guvheya, who was working on a farm, was staying in the country illegally and have since charged his boss with employing a non-citizen without a work permit.

It capped a bloody week for the mining town, with another murder recorded on 26 September when a young man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death while she waited at a hiking stop by Magagarape junction.

According to ASP Bojosi, the victim, Obaletse Kelebang, 38, of Machana village, was killed in the presence of her two minor children, girls aged five and eight.

It is believed the suspect, Neo Ramatswiri Sesana, 32, wanted ‘back-love’ from his ex and fell into a murderous rage when she refused.

Arriving at the scene after being tipped off by a passerby, the police found the murdered mum’s bloodied body with stab wounds on the neck and back.

Sesana was arraigned before the Magistrates Court on 28 September and remanded in custody until 26 October, when he will appear before the same court for mention.