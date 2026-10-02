I’m sorry!

Soldier begs slain lover’s family for forgiveness

A young soldier accused of strangling his girlfriend to death has begged the dead woman’s family to forgive him.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday, just three days after he allegedly squeezed the life out of Goitseone Malatsi, 30-year-old Mofenyi Mareko apologised for his actions.

“People should not feel sorry for me, as I admit the offence and I am ready for any punishment I will get. I just want to ask for forgiveness from the deceased’s family for the pain and anger I have caused them,” mumbled the murder accused.

Despite his incriminating words, plea in the matter was reserved.

Seemingly believing she was cheating on him, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) member is said to have killed Bobonong native, Malatsi, 21, on Friday at IHS Campus hostels in Area A.

Mareko then reportedly drove to Broadhurst in Gaborone, where he apparently confessed to his parents.

They immediately contacted the cops, who in turn tipped off their comrades in Ghetto. “After we received the information, we went to IHS and found a motionless body; arrangements were then made to bring the suspect back to Francistown,” the Investigating Officer (IO), Bongwe Amogelang, told the court.

With the matter still raw, emotions high and police investigations just getting started, Mareko was remanded in custody, where he will remain until his next court appearance on 13 October.