Poison on the streets

*BASA warns of abuse of agrochemicals

Botswana Agro Suppliers Association (BASA) Chairperson Pius Malikongwa has expressed concern over the high rate of pesticide poisoning in the country.

Speaking at the recent National Lands Agric Expo, Malikongwa said there is widespread irregularity in the agrochemicals space, making it difficult to trace some of these chemicals which are used locally.

“We have a lot of poisonings in this country because pesticides are sold in the streets in sachets. When these kinds of poisoning problems emerge, the first thing that authorities do is to come to us as agro dealers. I urge the ministries of Health, Lands and Agriculture and Environment and Tourism to come together and join us such that we can fight this crime of pesticides sold in the streets. Batswana are buying the chemicals, and these are some of the critical issues that need to be addressed. Some of the chemicals that are used locally don’t even comply with the international standards we signed for,” lamented Malikongwa also adding that the local Agrochemicals Act is very old.

Malikongwa added that with Botswana having a small population of 2.3 million it is imperative to have one association which can have one voice for agro dealers and agricultural inputs suppliers, emphasising that the market does not need two associations.

“For the food we produce, we have people coming to us dealers wanting to buy chemicals, but they disregard our professional advice in most cases. When we try to advise, they reject the alternatives we put forth. The next thing they buy those chemicals against our advice, spray the crops and the next thing you see produce on the market immediately. These things are rife, and we have been trying to engage the ministry on all this, but the lives of Batswana and even animals are in grave danger. That is why cancer is rife, so let’s try to protect our nation,” lamented Malikongwa.

According to Malikongwa, regulating the agrochemicals and seed space is crucial for traceability if anything goes wrong. “We have a situation where everyone can bring in seeds and supply the market with no regulation. Even the Agro Chemical Act was revised in 2013 but it is old now. We were promised a new Act, but up to now it is not yet here, so how do we regulate? We are importing most of our chemicals, but we have fallen behind in terms of regulation and standards. We used to be at the forefront when it came to all this,” he said.