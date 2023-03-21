NWDC Chairman in poaching charges

Nearly three years ago, North West District Council Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho was badly injured during an encounter with a buffalo just outside his home village, Khwai.

Last week he, along with six other men from his village- including Deputy Chairman of Khwai Development Trust, Paul Mothathobi were summoned before Maun magistrates court charged with poaching.

According to the charge which all the men pleaded not guilty to, they are said to have on 10th May 2020, hunted and killed a buffalo.

This according to the police was a criminal act as none of them had a permit to hunt th...