BDP’s peace offering

Chairman says cattle donation was an apology to all Bangwato

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has clarified that its recent donation of 10 cattle to Kgosi Khama IV was an apology to the entire Bangwato community, and not just to the former President.

In response to our enquiry this week, BDP Chairman Karabo Gare said the apology was made publicly in August 2025, adding that last week’s occasion was merely a fulfillment of a pledge.

“In 2025 as part of peace building and reconciliation, we agreed to donate 17 cattle to BaGammangwato. It is a donation to the entire community for their events and not to an individual. ⁠It serves as a symbol of goodwill. In the recent past our relations were strained and we seek to amend them so that we may be free to engage from time to time,” Gare said.

The party chairman said that various Party members pledged because they believe in peace building.

“We issued one apology in August 2025. The latest occasion was merely the delivery of the remaining cattle from last year. It is not a new undertaking.

When asked about the frequency of the apologies and whether such gesture will be extended to other communities he said that the BDP are committed to making peace with anyone and everyone.

“We want cordial relations with all people. The party president has consistently apologised to various people and groups both publicly and privately. ⁠In August 2025 we unanimously agreed in Serowe that we would donate. Some cattle were delivered last year and the remaining ones this year. ⁠We have an open door policy. We will deal candidly with matters as and when they arise,” said the BDP Chairman.

The rift between Khama and his successor Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi resulted in several court cases between 2019 and 2022 resulting in the Khama family going into exile in neighbouring South Africa and the Kingdom of eSwatini.

Khama returned in 2024 to help in the general election campaigns to remove Masisi and the BDP.

Gare added that the BDP takes responsibility for all its successes and shortfalls.

“In the process of building Botswana into the prosperous nation that it was known to be for 58 years, some mistakes would inevitably have been made,” he said.

The previous apology issued to the former president early last year caused some divisions within the party, as some members said it was not necessary and was likely to drive away prospective voters for the party.