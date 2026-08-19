First-time author, Penny Mogami, reflects on grace, growth and gratitude

Long before she put pen to paper, Penny Mogami believed God had something extraordinary in store for her life.

That quiet conviction took root in childhood as she watched her grandmother pray fervently through seasons of hardship, her steadfast faith teaching her that gratitude could endure even in adversity.

Today, the first lady of Light of the World Church in Block 3, which she co-founded with husband, Pastor Lebone Mogami, carries that same perspective, having navigated life’s triumphs and trials with resilience.

Those experiences have culminated in Like a Dream – Awakening to God’s Extraordinary Design, a deeply personal account shaped by years of writing, reflection and an abiding trust in God’s purpose.

Looking back on a life marked by remarkable blessings as well as difficult challenges, the mother of three biological children and one adopted child says she cannot help but feel that, in many ways, her own journey has truly been “like a dream.”

The release of Like a Dream coincides with a significant personal milestone for Mogami, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

More than a memoir, the book is a testimony of God’s grace, faithfulness and purpose, shaped by decades of reflection and a lifelong passion for writing.

“I’ve always been someone who journals. At every stage of my life, I look back at where God has brought me from and where He has taken me,” she tells Voice Woman in this heartfelt conversation.

Indeed, that habit began in childhood – as scribbles in school autograph books, which gradually developed into personal journals where she documented her emotions, questions and experiences.

“Writing became both a refuge and a way of making sense of life’s changing seasons,” she explains.

One of those defining seasons came when her family relocated from Soweto, South Africa, to Botswana in the mid-1980s.

Leaving behind the familiarity of a vibrant neighbourhood filled with family connections, activity and a strong sense of community proved difficult for the young Mogami, who struggled to find her place in unfamiliar surroundings.

Her South African accent made her stand out at Lesedi Primary School, deepening her sense of isolation.

“In Soweto, life was filled with movement, and extended family, neighbours and children playing outside. Botswana, my neighbourhood particularly, offered a completely different rhythm. The quiet streets made the adjustment challenging, and as a child, it was a lonely time; I was even confused for a ‘Mosotho’ at school – yet another reminder that I was different. Hence, writing was my outlet; it helped me process the change while holding on to hope,” she recalls.

Years later, those childhood journal entries took on profound significance.

“I recognised that those experiences were not just memories but were part of a larger story. I began to see that my journey could offer encouragement to people who had lost faith, questioned their purpose or felt uncertain about where life was taking them,” she says.

She adds, “God can transform our circumstances, restore hope and create possibilities we could never have imagined.

Hence, I want readers to awaken to God’s extraordinary design for their life,” she says, a sentiment captured in the scriptures she quotes in her book’s preface – Jeremiah 1:5, 29:11, Isaiah 55:9 and Psalm 126.

“The scripture God laid on my heart when we were deployed to ‘Canaanland’ in Nigeria and the essence of my Testimony,” she notes, with her husband adding in the foreword, “…from which the book draws its title.”

At the heart of that transformation is the woman who first shaped Mogami’s understanding of faith: her maternal grandmother.

Growing up in Dobsonville, Mogami watched her grandmother raise ten children with unwavering faith despite enduring hardship and an abusive marriage.

Although life tested her repeatedly, prayer remained the foundation of their home.

“I remember waking up every morning to the sound of my grandmother praying. As a child it annoyed me because I wanted to sleep, but as I grew older, I began listening. I realised the peace in our home wasn’t accidental, it came from her relationship with God. It’s no wonder she single-handedly managed to raise well-rounded children during a volatile time in South Africa’s history and after separating from her husband. God certainly built a wall of protection around my granny, her home, and all her children,” she explains.

Perhaps the lesson that left the deepest impression was her grandmother’s ability to forgive.

One childhood memory remains especially vivid.

“Seeing a scar on her body and later learning about the painful circumstances behind it – my abusive grandfather was responsible for that… I don’t remember how I found out. My family was taken aback by the forgiveness my grandmother demonstrated later in life,” she narrates.

Indeed, despite years of suffering, her grandmother later expressed the wish to be buried beside her estranged late husband, a request the family honoured.

“She taught me that strength and gentleness can exist together to the end,” Mogami reflects.

Although she began writing Like a Dream years ago, bringing the manuscript to publication was not an easy journey.

Like many personal projects, it went through seasons of uncertainty and waiting. “I shelved the manuscript after repeated setbacks, convinced the timing was not right. It was only after returning to it with fresh perspective – and with the encouragement of my husband – that I realised the story was finally ready to be told,” she says.

For Mogami, her marriage is another reminder of God’s faithfulness. She says meeting her ‘lover for life’ and marrying at the tender age of 22 and 26, after praying for that blessing for many years, is evidence of the unexpected ways God answers prayers.

With 28 years of marriage behind them, and without having had a personal example of a healthy marriage to model, Mogami remains grateful for the journey she and her husband have shared.

“My mother divorced, my aunts weren’t successful in marriage either – I only met my dad a few times as a child. Today, I am married to an amazing man and doting dad to our children,” she says with a smile.

Her central message in Like a Dream is that God has a plan for every person’s life.

She encourages readers to seek divine direction rather than simply moving through life by trial and error, believing that understanding one’s purpose brings clarity, confidence and peace.

“When He guides you, it’s the most beautiful thing,” she says.

Beyond her writing, Mogami also reflects on her family’s ministry journey. She and her husband began attending church after he became a Christian in 2005, and he later received the calling to ministry in 2008.

“He initially served as a part-time pastor before becoming a full-time pastor at Winners Chapel in 2009. Our ministry took us to Nigeria, where my husband spent time gaining further experience within the church system – eventually led to the establishment of Light of the World Church in 2018, following a period of service and preparation,” she explains.

For Mogami, her testimony is an invitation for readers to embrace their own stories – imperfections included – and to believe that difficult seasons do not have to determine their future.

“I especially hope young people will read it. Many feel they have to be perfect, especially if they grow up in Christian homes. I want them to know there’s room for grace, growth and healing,” she says.

Looking back on five decades marked by unexpected blessings, painful lessons and moments of divine provision, Mogami says the title of her book became clear.

“When I reflect on where God has brought me from, the challenges I’ve overcome and the blessings I’ve experienced, I can only describe my life as being like a dream.”

Like A Dream will be officially launched this weekend at The National Museum’s Little Theatre at 11am. The P300 ticket includes a copy of the book and refreshments.