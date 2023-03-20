DNA test nails rape suspect

A 28-year-old man of Kubung ward in Maun accused of sexually molesting a 54-year-old woman two years ago has denied knowing the complainant despite his DNA being found in her genital swabs.

Oteng Ramaeba allegedly pounced on the unsuspecting woman when she was on her way to work on 1st September 2021.

It is said that the duo met when the woman alighted from a taxi heading towards Maun Landfill.

Ramaeba allegedly offered to walk with her since they were heading in the same direction.

Along the way Ramaebe is said to have pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the woman before rap...