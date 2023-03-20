DNA test nails rape suspect

A 28-year-old man of Kubung ward in Maun accused of sexually molesting a 54-year-old woman two years ago has denied knowing the complainant despite his DNA being found in her genital swabs. Oteng Ramaeba allegedly pounced on the unsuspecting woman when she was on her way to work on 1st September 2021. It is said that the duo met when the woman alighted from a taxi heading towards Maun Landfill. Ramaeba allegedly offered to walk with her since they were heading in the same direction. Along the way Ramaebe is said to have pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the woman before raping her, and running away with her cellphone. During a case management conference before a Maun Magistrates court, Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalu advised Ramaeba that the state intends to submit the forensic affidavit and the medical report form as part of their evidence. “There will be no need to call the experts to take the stand if you admit their affidavits, especially since the DNA results link the accused person with the offense. Your DNA was found in her vaginal swabs that were taken to the lab for analysis with your blood samples,” said Mulalu. In response, Ramaeba told the court that he does not know the woman he allegedly raped as he only met her when the police confronted them. “I have two witnesses who will testify that I was with a woman, however the woman I was with is not the one who brought me before court with this case. I saw her for the first time at the police station, I do not know her,” said Ramaeba. Ramaeba also said that he could not understand the statements as they are written in the English Language which he can not comprehend. He was however told to find someone to assist him. The matter has been set for trial on 7 September. Meanwhile Ramaeba will appear before court again on 8 August for mention.