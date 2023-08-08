Park your flashy cars

Masisi bans expensive cars from political rallies

The days of seeing expensive SUVs and flashy sports cars at Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political activities may soon be over, if party leader Mokgweetsi Masisi had his way.

When speaking at a welcome ceremony of Tonota Member of Parliament- Pono Moatlhodi last Saturday, President Masisi rebuked democrats for showing off their expensive toys in front of the poor masses.

Without mincing his words, Masisi warned democrats to refrain from looking down on fellow party members, while el...