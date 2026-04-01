Eyeing the BCP purse

Ethel Manka Gaampone, an accomplished businesswoman and the immediate past Vice President of the Botswana Congress Party Women’s League 2022- 2025, has put her name forward for the treasurer position.

Gaampone joined the BCP from the Botswana National Front (BNF), where she was not active due to her role as a civil servant.

After joining the BCP, she focused her efforts on Morupule Ward in Palapye where she mobilised people, particularly among Morupule mine workers, and contributed to the party’s first victory in the area in the 2014 elections.

The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to the daring politician about her journey and political ambitions.

Please tell us a bit about yourself.

Beyond my professional titles, I consider myself a lifelong builder. My journey started with core interest in how things work from the ground up which led me to my pursuit of a career in Accounting and Finance. For me, accounting is not about numbers. It is about integrity and clarity. Supervision is not just about managing; it’s about people and industry. I am defined by dynamism; my dreams are never stagnant. Whether it’s overseeing a complex project or navigating the delicate balance of industrial relations, I am someone who finds deep satisfaction in taking a chaotic situation and creating order and progress out of it. Outside of work, betterment of my people’s lives is what keeps me engaged with my community. I am always looking for the next project that can make a tangible difference.

At what point did you decide that the time had come for you to be in politics?

I was not sparked by an ambition but was compelled to transition from an observer to a participant due to the challenges I outlined above. I realized that the cost of silence was much higher than the cost of active participation.When the legal system fails to protect victims and the legislative halls don’t reflect the people they serve, politics stops being about policy and starts being about survival and prestige. Three key issues serve as the ultimate trigger; The Justice Gap, Representation Gap and The Legislative Vacuum.

Who or what inspires your leadership style?

Dumelang Saleshando and the BCP Policies inspire my leadership style.

Why the treasurer position?

I want to use my enterprising capability to ensure the party has adequate resources to contest 2029 elections and secure its long term sustainability.

As a seasoned businesswoman, where do you think our government is getting it wrong in addressing unemployment and economic growth?

Several factors led to the current time bomb; that is a stagnating economy and youth unemployment. The economy is struggling to grow and create the much-needed jobs due to both structural and practical challenges. Clearly the FDI obsession that has seen successive administration traverse the world in luxury has not borne any fruit. We are not seeing any concerted efforts at a national level to scale local enterprises. Botswana businesses struggle to transition from small enterprises into corporate entities. On the other hand, the informal sector has also been stifled by among others, stringent regulations. Government continues to see the informal sector as more of an inconvenience than a critical component in the country’s economic growth agenda. Under these circumstances, Government’s aspiration of a private sector led economy will remain elusive.

In your view how can government better facilitate businesses to best deal with the above challenges?

There is need to empower local businesses and foster an environment where they can grow into globally competitive entities. This requires that Government invests adequately in infrastructure, including digitization, while enhancing the ease of doing business. Government needs to reprioritize and position local business to take leadership in her goal for a private sector led economy. FDI should not be viewed as panacea to Botswana’s failing economy. Resources invested in attracting Foreign Direct Investment would serve us much better if they were to be used for enhancing local business facilitation.

What does the BCP represent to you personally and politically?

The BCP aligns with my values. Its commitment to social justice, democracy and transparency is what I have always viewed as basic requirements for a political party seeking a mandate to manage the country’s resources on behalf of her people. I see the BCP as the only vehicle that espouses progressiveness and listens to the needs of the people at all levels.

You’ve expressed strong loyalty to the BCP, what keeps you committed to the party?

I fully subscribe to the BCP values and principles, I see the BCP to be a home where everyone is free to independently air their views and ideas. I see the BCP as Botswana’s home for Democracy and good governance. The party has also been consistent on its agenda to making Botswana a better place of abode for Batswana and all who reside in it. Commitment to this cause therefore comes naturally.

Are there areas where you might challenge your own party if necessary?

Without a doubt. Constructive criticism is healthy for internal democracy. In my view, an effective political leader is the one who will always ensure that the party stays true to its mission and values. I will not hesitate to challenge my party if I sense any departure from the mission of addressing the plight of ordinary Batswana, or from our core democratic values.

As a woman in business and politics, what barriers have you faced?

Our culture is unkind to women in politics and business. It is worse in politics as being a woman poses a basic challenge to being taken seriously. Furthermore, our social obligations as women require a certain level of skill to ensure a balance among family, business and politics. And there is the challenge of access to finance, whether for starting a business or for a political campaign.

How can Botswana create more opportunities for women in leadership?

Competency based progression has been proven to be conducive for women in Botswana. Women progress well where such is based on merit.

It is in the political space where we see serious challenges. This therefore compels us as a nation to review our electoral system from the current first past the post to a proportional representation one. South Africa for example boasts of several women in their Parliament at 45% representation while Botswana is at less than 10%! Beyond the legislative reform, political parties also need to be intentional with mentoring young women and building their capacity to thrive in the political landscape.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to enter politics?

They need to find their voice early. Their unique perspective as a woman is not a weakness but a necessary asset for balanced policy making.

Some people argue that business success doesn’t always translate into political effectiveness—how do you respond?

I don’t agree. The necessary skills that makes one succeed in business are as critical in political effectiveness. For example, budget management, project execution, negotiations are critical to success in both business and politics. Politics needs doers who understand how to meet the bottom line, not just talkers.

Why shouldn’t business people focus on business and leave politics to politicians?

Business people have a civic duty, if the environment is not conducive, businesses will not grow. Entrepreneurs entering the political space is fulfillment of a duty to fix the environment, for better businesses and other development imperatives.

How has your political activism affected your business?

Being in business is taxing by itself, balancing that with politics especially opposition politics is no child’s play. Beyond the obvious sabotage by influential political players, politics also demands a fair share of your time away from your businesses. I have put in the systems and processes that ensures that they efficiently operate even when am not there. But this has come with a lot of sacrifices and costs. But it is sacrifices that I made for the love and good of my country. We should all remember that principle has no profit; but we have a duty to commit to it.

How can Botswana guard against government capture?

We urgently need legislative reforms to ensure transparency. There has to be public disclosures of all donations. The Law that was passed by Parliament in 2024 needs to be implemented as a matter of urgency as it is the only shield that can protect Batswana from state capture. But it also has to accompanied by a comprehensive regulatory framework around private funding of political parties and politically exposed persons. As it stands, we run the risk of some of our Public offices being “Owned” by private individuals as pay back for financing political campaigns. This is a threat to our national security and sovereignty.

What does Botswana look like under BCP leadership in the next 10 years?

Batswana can expect inclusive economic growth anchored on strong public institutions and a clear agenda of growing Botswana’s local companies.

How do you define inclusive economic growth?

This speaks to increased economic activity leading to a rise in GDP. It should be characterized small scale farmers, street vendors, and others having greater market access. Where key enablers such as high speed internet are available for all and ease of doing business. Where Batswana are not just consumers of finished products but participation in both the up and downstream of economic sectors, including technology. Most defining moment for me will be when we see the rise of Batswana innovators solving our day to day problems.

What legacy would you like to leave if ever elected into a leadership position?

A leader who bridged the gap between business and government, facilitating committed strides in fighting unemployment, and being part of a legislative regime that will usher in an end to the GBV scourge. A regime that will be decisive in ending corruption.

Why should voters choose BCP in 2029?

As we said in 2024, we have a plan to save this country!

In one sentence: what kind of leader are you?

As a visionary, but results oriented leader that brings private sector discipline to the heart of public service, I approach my duties with the conviction that Botswana’s greatest wealth lies not under the ground, but in the untapped potential of her people and therefore thrive to serve ethically in my relentless pursuit of social justice for every Motswana!