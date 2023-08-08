Connect with us

News

DCEC boss demoted

By

Published

DCEC boss demoted
HOT SEAT: Pilane at the last PAC sitting

Pilane downgraded after PAC appearance Just a day after he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Acting Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC)- Tshepo Pilane, has been removed from the top position to give way for his colleague, Festus Matshameko. Matshameko who has been Head of Investigations and Senior […]

