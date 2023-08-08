DCEC boss demoted

Pilane downgraded after PAC appearance Just a day after he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Acting Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC)- Tshepo Pilane, has been removed from the top position to give way for his colleague, Festus Matshameko. Matshameko who has been Head of Investigations and Senior […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Acting Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC)- Tshepo Pilane, corruption at Water Utilities Corporation, DCEC spokesperson Lentswe Motshoganetsi, Department of Road Transport and Safety licensing officers, Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Festus Matshameko, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), SPEDU
Click to comment