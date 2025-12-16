BNF defectors return home

*Mohwasa calls for calm as floodgates open for comeback members

Botswana National Front (BNF) Vice President, Moeti Mohwasa, has pleaded with the party members to embrace both new members and those returning after spells with other political parties.

Mohwasa, who was officiating at a welcoming ceremony this week at Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone, emphasized that an open hearted approach is crucial for the growth of the BNF and its coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

He said that no member is allowed to block others from joining the party, advising newcomers to follow proper procedures through party structures.

He also told members that the party’s interests must supersede personal ambitions. “The aim is grow the party but as for where you will be assigned or the position you will get, your workforce is the one that will decide. People will decide based on that, otherwise it is going to cause unnecessary conflicts,” he said.

He further reinforced the principle of equality within the UDC coalition. “You must also note that the BNF is an equal member of the UDC just like other coalition parties, the Botswana People’s Party and Alliance for Progressives. No party is bigger than another one within our coalition and our mandate is to recruit members who may opt to join either of the parties or be direct members of the UDC,” he declared.

Mohwasa who is also the Minister for State President, Defence and Security, further announced plans for major recruitment events in the Okavango, Ngami and Bobirwa regions early next year.

“More people than those we welcomed in Maun recently will be joining us. It is going to be a massive series of events going forward because people now see our intention of improving their lives unlike the BDP which invested in poverty. They want to join us and it is something that is happening all over the country.”

He said that their mandate was to take Batswana empower Batswana, citing the goivernment’s decision to end outsourcing programmes for security and cleaning services as evidence of the party’s commitment to reducing poverty.

“We want the money to go directly to people, not certain individuals who then go without paying workers,” he added.

Among those who were welcomed back into the BNF were former councillor Rhoda Sekgororoane who left the party for Botswana Movement for Democracy, and later joined the BDP, and Masego Segokgo, former MP for Tlokweng who defected to Botswana Congress Party after losing the BNF primaries to Phenyo Segokgo.