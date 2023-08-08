Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The death of a bill

By

Published

The death of a bill
JUSTICE MINISTER: Shamukuni

Parliament defers Controversial homosexuality Bill Minister of Justice, Ronald Machana Shamukuni, this week put on hold debate on a bill that if passed would decriminalise same sex relations. The Bill which had gathered much controversy in recent weeks was aimed at amending the Penal Code by striking out Sections 164 (a) and (c). Before deferring […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Infotrac demands recusal of judges

In the ongoing saga between Debswana Mining Company and surveillance company Infotrac (PTY) LTD, the latter has called for Judge President Tebogo Tau, Justices...

5 days ago
BNF cadres position themselves BNF cadres position themselves

Politics

BNF cadres position themselves

Thutlwe replaces Boko while Motshegwa heads home to make way for Ndaba The 2024 general election date is fast approaching and political parties are...

01/08/2023
Protest against homosexuality Protest against homosexuality

News

Protest against homosexuality

Churches petition MP to vote against same sex intimate relationships Several churches that make up the Evangelical Fellowship Botswana (EFB) on Sunday presented their...

18/07/2023
Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre

News

Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre

Botswana’s Parliament intends to table a number of bills in the current session, one of which seeks to repeal section 164 of the Penal...

18/07/2023
Old gun fires new shots Old gun fires new shots

Politics

Old gun fires new shots

Kedikilwe: Simply the best in Serowe West Last weekend, political focus zoomed in on Serowe West, as the constituency went up-for-grabs at the polls....

18/07/2023

News

CoA to rule on Debswana’s P110m appeal

DEBSWANA INFOTRAC DEAL: Debswana has approached the Court of Appeal in a bid to reverse a decision by former Judge Abednigo Tafa ordering them...

11/07/2023

Politics

Mogoditshane squatters stand up to landboard

I am mobilising people who are under Mogoditshane Sub Land such as Gabane, Mmopane and Metsimotlhabe to try and get a court order which...

27/06/2023
Plot to assault Butale revealed Plot to assault Butale revealed

Politics

Plot to assault Butale revealed

I am not funded by the BDP - BPF President On Friday, the President of Botswana Patriotic Front, Biggie Butale, was once again reinstated...

20/06/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.